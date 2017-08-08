Tuesday's Morning Email: Federal Scientists' Report Warns Of Dramatic Impact Of U.S. Climate Change

TOP STORIES
FEDERAL SCIENTISTS’ REPORT ARGUES CLIMATE CHANGE IS ALREADY HAVING A DRAMATIC IMPACT IN THE U.S. The release of the report, which highlights dramatic temperature changes in the U.S., hinges on the Trump administration’s approval ― so a copy was leaked early. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
ISRAELI CORRUPTION PROBES INTO PRIME MINISTER BENJAMIN NETANYAHU ARE HEATING UP “Several criminal investigations involving Netanyahu that have simmered for months have taken major turns in recent days. Israeli police on Thursday confirmed Netanyahu is a suspect in two cases involving fraud and corruption. One day later, authorities said the prime minister’s former chief of staff, Ari Harow, had turned state’s witness.” [HuffPost]
REPORT UNCOVERS NEARLY 100 SEX ABUSE LAWSUITS AGAINST THE CATHOLIC LEADERSHIP IN GUAM Two archbishops of Agana, as well as multiple priests, bishops, teachers and even Boy Scouts leaders on the Western Pacific island are allegedly implicated in the scandal. [HuffPost]
HOW PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP’S SILENCE ON THE MINNESOTA MOSQUE ATTACK Speaks volumes. [HuffPost]
A TIMELINE OF VENEZUELA’S UNREST Take a look to understand the turmoil rocking the country. [HuffPost]
JAKE TAPPER WENT ALL IN ON A BLISTERING REPORT ON TRUMP’S USE OF THE PHRASE ‘FAKE NEWS’ “Almost every single time he’s used that term, the news has been accurate,” Tapper said Monday on CNN during the segment. “It’s just been news he doesn’t like.” [HuffPost]
THE HBO HACK KEEPS GETTING WORSE An executive’s emails are involved, as well as a detailed summary of an upcoming “Game of Thrones” episode. And the hackers are now asking for millions in Bitcoin to prevent further releases. [HuffPost]
WHAT'S BREWING
