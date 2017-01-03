Tuesday's Morning Email: House Republicans To Gut Office Of Congressional Ethics

REPUBLICANS MOVE TO GUT GOVERNMENT ETHICS OFFICE “As one of their first actions in the new Congress, House Republicans are planning to significantly change the Office of Congressional Ethics, removing the entity’s independence, barring it from investigating anonymous complaints and even changing the group’s name.” The move was made against the wishes of the House Speaker and Majority Leader. [Matt Fuller, HuffPost]

ISLAMIC STATE CLAIMS RESPONSIBILITY FOR ISTANBUL NIGHT CLUB SHOOTING The New Year’s Day shooting in a packed Istanbul night club left 39 dead. Funerals have already begun for the victims, and graphic videos of the attack have been released. [Reuters]

NIXON TRIED TO DELAY VIETNAM PEACE FOR CAMPAIGN POINTS “Richard M. Nixon told an aide that they should find a way to secretly ‘monkey wrench’ peace talks in Vietnam in the waning days of the 1968 campaign for fear that progress toward ending the war would hurt his chances for the presidency, according to newly discovered notes.” [NYT]

DONALD TRUMP’S DEFENSE SECRETARY PICK DOESN’T ADVOCATE FOR TORTURE Which may put him at odds with his new boss. [NYT]

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA’S FAREWELL ADDRESS Besides Twitter’s tears. [Marina Fang, HuffPost]

A BAGGAGE HANDLER WAS STUCK IN A PLANE’S CARGO AREA For the hour and a half flight from Charlotte to D.C. [WaPo]

IN CASE YOU DIDN’T HAVE ENOUGH REASONS TO WANT TO MOVE TO PARIS France passed a law colloquially called “the right to disconnect,” which pushes companies to address the growth of work emails after hours. And everyone in the country is now an organ donor unless they opt out. [NYT]