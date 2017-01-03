Tuesday's Morning Email: House Republicans To Gut Office Of Congressional Ethics

TOP STORIES
REPUBLICANS MOVE TO GUT GOVERNMENT ETHICS OFFICE “As one of their first actions in the new Congress, House Republicans are planning to significantly change the Office of Congressional Ethics, removing the entity’s independence, barring it from investigating anonymous complaints and even changing the group’s name.” The move was made against the wishes of the House Speaker and Majority Leader. [Matt Fuller, HuffPost]
ISLAMIC STATE CLAIMS RESPONSIBILITY FOR ISTANBUL NIGHT CLUB SHOOTING The New Year’s Day shooting in a packed Istanbul night club left 39 dead. Funerals have already begun for the victims, and graphic videos of the attack have been released. [Reuters]
NIXON TRIED TO DELAY VIETNAM PEACE FOR CAMPAIGN POINTS “Richard M. Nixon told an aide that they should find a way to secretly ‘monkey wrench’ peace talks in Vietnam in the waning days of the 1968 campaign for fear that progress toward ending the war would hurt his chances for the presidency, according to newly discovered notes.” [NYT]
DONALD TRUMP’S DEFENSE SECRETARY PICK DOESN’T ADVOCATE FOR TORTURE Which may put him at odds with his new boss. [NYT]
WHAT TO EXPECT FROM PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA’S FAREWELL ADDRESS Besides Twitter’s tears. [Marina Fang, HuffPost]
A BAGGAGE HANDLER WAS STUCK IN A PLANE’S CARGO AREA For the hour and a half flight from Charlotte to D.C. [WaPo]
IN CASE YOU DIDN’T HAVE ENOUGH REASONS TO WANT TO MOVE TO PARIS France passed a law colloquially called “the right to disconnect,” which pushes companies to address the growth of work emails after hours. And everyone in the country is now an organ donor unless they opt out. [NYT]
THIS SEASON OF ‘THE BACHELOR’ IS, WELL, GOING TO BE SOMETHING Prepare yourself for so much Nick. And because this article is gold, check out how far we’ve come from the first season of “The Bachelor.” [Vulture]
BILLIE LOURD HAS RESPONDED TO THE OUTPOURING OF SUPPORT After the death of her mother, Carrie Fisher, and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds. [HuffPost]
SPEAKING OF CARRIE FISHER Disney is set to get a $50 million payout from a personal accident insurance claim they took out on Fisher. [Insurance Insider]
DEBRA MESSING HAS CRUSHED OUR DREAMS The “Will & Grace” revival is still only in talks after all. [Vulture]
COULD A MASSIVE FIRE HAVE SUNK THE TITANIC? Will our hearts go on if we find out it wasn’t the iceberg after all? [HuffPost]
AND BECAUSE WE’RE BIASED Since The Morning Email author’s piece on chronic malnutrition in Madagascar made the list, you should really kick off your first day back in the office in 2017 right with the best of HuffPost’s 2016 must reads. [HuffPost]
~ Trump shared some of his thoughts on Twitter on North Korea’s nuclear program.
~ It sounds like Mariah Carey believes her epic fail of a NYE performancewas sabotaged.
~ You saw Arnold Schwarzenegger’s “Celebrity Apprentice” catch phrase coming.
~ Matt Damon would love this: NASA wants to rely on ice on Mars to house astronauts.
~ We still want to know who made the Hollywood sign “Hollyweed.”
~ Sorry boys, looks like Britney Spears is pretty sold on her new beau.
~ The symptoms of a new marijuana-related illness are a tad alarming.
~ Congrats to Lauren Conrad and her husband, William Tell, who announced they are pregnant with their first child.
~ We have to agree with Miley Cyrus’s assessment of Liam Hemsworth in her NYE insta.
~ SO. MANY. SUPERHERO MOVIES. On the list of the most illegally streamed movies of 2016.
