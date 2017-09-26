Tuesday's Morning Email: Inside The Collapse Of The Latest Attempt To Repeal Obamacare

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE COLLAPSE OF THE LATEST ATTEMPT TO REPEAL OBAMACARE Sen. Susan Collins all but killed the Graham-Cassidy proposal by saying she wouldn’t vote for it, leaving the bill to repeal Obamacare one vote short. The Congressional Budget Office had declared the bill would leave millions without health insurance, and nearly 200 protestors were arrested on Capitol Hill for demonstrating against it. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

NORTH KOREA ESCALATES RHETORIC Saying that President Donald Trump has declared war on the country and that the country has the right to shoot down U.S. jets. [Reuters]

TRUMP FINALLY TWEETED ABOUT PUERTO RICO And bashed the U.S. territory’s debt and lack of infrastructure. Needless to say, Twitter was appalled. [HuffPost]

THE COWBOYS AND THE CARDINALS SILENTLY PROTESTED MONDAY NIGHT In a twist, the Cowboys ― along with their owner, Jerry Jones ― knelt before the national anthem and then stood and linked arms during it. The Steeler who stood for the national anthem defends the athletes who protested it. And HuffPost’s Travis Waldron talks how the NFL has always been political. [HuffPost]

AFTER WHITE SUPREMACISTS MARCHED THROUGH CAMPUS, UVA GRAPPLES WITH CHANGE “The terrain is telling you you’re not welcome here. I don’t know how a black person at U.Va. is supposed to feel, honestly.” [HuffPost]

BILL O’REILLY IS HEADED BACK TO FOX NEWS As a guest on Sean Hannity’s show. [HuffPost]

HILLARY CLINTON HAS SOME THOUGHTS ON JARED KUSHNER’S EMAILS Calling them the “height of hypocrisy.” Meanwhile, reports have surfaced that at least six of Trump’s closest advisers sometimes deal with White House matters on personal accounts. [HuffPost]