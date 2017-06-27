Tuesday's Morning Email: Opposition Grows To Senate Health Care Bill

OPPOSITION TO SENATE HEALTH CARE BILL GROWS Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) has officially said she will not vote for a motion to proceed with the bill, citing a devastating report from the Congressional Budget Office saying the plan would leave 22 million without insurance by 2026. With Collins out with Sen. Dean Heller (R-Nev.), the GOP cannot afford to lose another vote to pass the plan. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

WHITE HOUSE WARNS SYRIA AGAINST ANOTHER CHEMICAL WEAPONS ATTACK The White House said Monday that Syrian President Bashar Assad was preparing for another chemical weapons attack. The administration issued a statement warning Assad that he and his military would “pay a heavy price” if they conducted the attack. [Reuters]

VERSION OF TRAVEL BAN GOES INTO EFFECT “The Supreme Court has agreed to review President Donald Trump’s travel ban in October, allowing a limited version of the order to go into effect in the meantime. Individuals from the six Muslim-majority countries affected by the ban ― Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen ― who have a bona fide relationship with the United States aren’t blocked from entering the country.” [HuffPost]

THE IMAGE OF U.S. GLOBAL LEADERSHIP Has taken quite the beating under the current administration, according to a survey from Pew Research Center. [Reuters]

EU SLAPS GOOGLE WITH $2.7 BILLION FINE Regulators say the tech giant manipulated search results to favor its shopping service. [Reuters]

THE THREAT OF THE REFUGEE CRISIS TO COME As a result of climate change and rising sea levels. [HuffPost]

A CHEMICAL IN A POPULAR MONSANTO WEED KILLER Has been added to a list of cancer-causing chemicals. [Reuters]