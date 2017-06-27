Tuesday's Morning Email: Opposition Grows To Senate Health Care Bill

TOP STORIES
(And want to get The Morning Email each weekday? Sign up here.
OPPOSITION TO SENATE HEALTH CARE BILL GROWS Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) has officially said she will not vote for a motion to proceed with the bill, citing a devastating report from the Congressional Budget Office saying the plan would leave 22 million without insurance by 2026. With Collins out with Sen. Dean Heller (R-Nev.), the GOP cannot afford to lose another vote to pass the plan. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
WHITE HOUSE WARNS SYRIA AGAINST ANOTHER CHEMICAL WEAPONS ATTACK The White House said Monday that Syrian President Bashar Assad was preparing for another chemical weapons attack. The administration issued a statement warning Assad that he and his military would “pay a heavy price” if they conducted the attack. [Reuters]
VERSION OF TRAVEL BAN GOES INTO EFFECT “The Supreme Court has agreed to review President Donald Trump’s travel ban in October, allowing a limited version of the order to go into effect in the meantime. Individuals from the six Muslim-majority countries affected by the ban ― Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen ― who have a bona fide relationship with the United States aren’t blocked from entering the country.” [HuffPost]
THE IMAGE OF U.S. GLOBAL LEADERSHIP Has taken quite the beating under the current administration, according to a survey from Pew Research Center. [Reuters]
EU SLAPS GOOGLE WITH $2.7 BILLION FINE Regulators say the tech giant manipulated search results to favor its shopping service. [Reuters]
THE THREAT OF THE REFUGEE CRISIS TO COME As a result of climate change and rising sea levels. [HuffPost]
A CHEMICAL IN A POPULAR MONSANTO WEED KILLER Has been added to a list of cancer-causing chemicals. [Reuters]
WHAT’S BREWING
MEGYN KELLY’S RATINGS ON NBC CONTINUE TO FALL “Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly” has reeled in less and less viewers each week. [HuffPost]
SERENA WILLIAMS DID NOT HAVE ANY TIME FOR THOSE JOHN MCENROE COMMENTS And her response is spot on. [HuffPost]
THIS MEME OF A GORILLA ‘GIVING A TED TALK’ Parodies everything absurd about the internet today. [HuffPost]
IN SURREAL NEWS Salvador Dali’s body is being exhumed for a paternity test, 26 years after the surrealist artist’s death. [HuffPost]
WE DON’T KNOW IF IT’S POSSIBLE TO RELATE MORE To these posts about what it feels like to be an overthinker. [HuffPost]
RIHANNA IS GOING AFTER WORLD LEADERS On Twitter to urge them to put education first at the G20 Summit. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
Meet the gay men who escaped Chechnya’s purge.
Justin Trudeau’s Pride socks are more than just fashionable.
The rising cost of treating mold at schools.
We finally know what’s next for Preet Bharara.
Alec Baldwin is headed back to “SNL” for more Trump impressions.
This photo of Joe Biden in the lifeguard seat named for him is everything.
This UFC fighter managed to handle losing control of her bowels in the ring with more grace than we would.
A Kim Kardashian car seat photo managed to cause quite the kerfuffle.
Everyone loves a good a cappella rendition from your favorite Disney villains.
What it looks like when the Empire State Building coordinates to a live band performance.
A deep dive into the death of the electric guitar.
If you watch this video of Uncle Pat ruining this couple’s romantic moment and don’t laugh, you’re taking this Tuesday way too seriously.
CONVERSATIONS