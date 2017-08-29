Tuesday's Morning Email: Texas Flooding Has Only Just Begun

FLOODING CONTINUES TO WORSEN IN TEXAS Here’s what you need to know about the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, which caused one of the worst flooding disasters in recent U.S. history. At least 10 people have died in the storm. These graphics break down how the flooding is only expected to get worse. Flooding isn’t the only threat ― damaged refineries could be spewing toxic fumes, there are floating fire ant colonies and the public health impact of the storm has only just begun. And if you only watch one thing today, this heart-wrenching video of a man letting his dad know he survived the storm should be it. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

UP TO 30,000 TEXANS COULD END UP IN SHELTERS. HERE’S ONE OF THEM “I’m just thinking about all the things I worked so hard to provide the kids and my family ... Now it’s all gone.” [HuffPost]

NORTH KOREA LAUNCHED MISSILE OVER JAPAN Sharply escalating tensions in the area and causing global stocks to fall. [Reuters]

ROBERT MUELLER LOOKING INTO WHETHER DONALD TRUMP KNEW ABOUT HIS SON’S 2016 RUSSIA MEETING And sought to hide the purpose of it. [HuffPost]

TRUMP DEFENDS PARDONING JOE ARPAIO DURING THE HURRICANE Saying “I assumed the ratings would be far higher.” [HuffPost]

WHAT’S NEXT FOR THE NEW UBER CEO Here’s what he needs to do out of the gate, along with his track record when it comes to gender balance. [HuffPost]

MAN WHO CLAIMED HIS NEO-NAZI HAIRCUT PROMPTED STABBING ADMITS HE MADE IT UP Colorado resident Joshua Witt had said he was stabbed by an antifa militant. [HuffPost]