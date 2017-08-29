Tuesday's Morning Email: Texas Flooding Has Only Just Begun

TOP STORIES
(And want to get The Morning Email each weekday? Sign up here.)
FLOODING CONTINUES TO WORSEN IN TEXAS Here’s what you need to know about the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, which caused one of the worst flooding disasters in recent U.S. history. At least 10 people have died in the storm. These graphics break down how the flooding is only expected to get worse. Flooding isn’t the only threat ― damaged refineries could be spewing toxic fumes, there are floating fire ant colonies and the public health impact of the storm has only just begun. And if you only watch one thing today, this heart-wrenching video of a man letting his dad know he survived the storm should be it. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
UP TO 30,000 TEXANS COULD END UP IN SHELTERS. HERE’S ONE OF THEM “I’m just thinking about all the things I worked so hard to provide the kids and my family ... Now it’s all gone.” [HuffPost]
NORTH KOREA LAUNCHED MISSILE OVER JAPAN Sharply escalating tensions in the area and causing global stocks to fall. [Reuters]
ROBERT MUELLER LOOKING INTO WHETHER DONALD TRUMP KNEW ABOUT HIS SON’S 2016 RUSSIA MEETING And sought to hide the purpose of it. [HuffPost]
TRUMP DEFENDS PARDONING JOE ARPAIO DURING THE HURRICANE Saying “I assumed the ratings would be far higher.” [HuffPost]
WHAT’S NEXT FOR THE NEW UBER CEO Here’s what he needs to do out of the gate, along with his track record when it comes to gender balance. [HuffPost]
MAN WHO CLAIMED HIS NEO-NAZI HAIRCUT PROMPTED STABBING ADMITS HE MADE IT UP Colorado resident Joshua Witt had said he was stabbed by an antifa militant. [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
A LOT OF FOLKS ARE LOOKING AT WHAT TAYLOR SWIFT DID She smashed views for streaming and viewing of “Look What You Made Me Do” on Spotify and Vevo. Haters gonna hate ― and watch. [HuffPost]
CONGRATS TO MARK ZUCKERBERG AND PRISCILLA CHAN Who announced their second daughter, August, was born earlier this month in an open letter. [HuffPost]
BECAUSE WE’RE STILL NOT OVER THAT ‘GAME OF THRONES’ FINALE Jaime Lannister broke down his big scene for HuffPost, Tyrion might have had a dark reason for creeping on Daenerys, Ned Stark basically was there the entire episode and yeah, we’re still mad Sam took credit for Gilly’s key discovery. [HuffPost]
ANHEUSER-BUSCH DONATED 155,000 CANS OF WATER FOR HURRICANE HARVEY RELIEF EFFORTS The brewery paused beer production to produce and donate cans of drinking water. [HuffPost]
KIM KARDASHIAN TRANSFORMED INTO JACKIE O FOR HER LATEST INTERVIEW And revealed North West really isn’t a fan of her brother, Saint. [HuffPost]
THE WINTER COLD USED TO KILL OFF THESE FOREST-EATING BEETLES But not anymore. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
-
Trump is back to threatening a government shutdown over the wall.
-
This Trump attorney says he discussed the potential Moscow Trump Tower with Trump three times during the campaign.
-
How Texas Republicans are singing a different tune about hurricane relief following Hurricane Harvey.
-
This Vanity Fair feature calls Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump “exiles on Pennsylvania Avenue.”
-
What happens when you dope like Maria Sharapova.
-
25 tweets that get real about the nightmare of children’s birthday parties.
-
These chilling photos show the stark differences between North and South Korea.
-
The disease bigger than Zika that is ignored in the U.S.
-
Uber is pulling a feature that tracks riders for five minutes after their ride ends, which is beyond creepy.
-
We’re vaguely scarred by Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg recreating the scene from “Ghost.”
-
The photographer behind the distracted boyfriend meme speaks out.
-
Kathy Griffin and Anderson Cooper’s friendship is no more.
-
How Whole Foods new prices stack up to your local supermarket.
-
We can’t stop laughing at these photos of Jason Segel in front of teeny tiny doors.
-
Did you know Coco Chanel was a Nazi spy?
CONVERSATIONS