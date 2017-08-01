Tuesday's Morning Email: The Trump Jr. Meeting Story Just Got Even More Complicated

TOP STORIES
TRUMP LAWYER’S STATEMENT CALLED INTO QUESTION Just weeks ago, one of Donald Trump’s lawyers denied that the president had anything to do with Donald Trump Jr.’s statement about his Russia meeting. But according to a new story from The Washington Post, the president himself personally dictated the misleading response. [HuffPost] [Tweet |
SO LONG, ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI President Trump’s colorful new communications director lasted just 10 days before announcing his resignation. Of course, Twitter’s got jokes. [HuffPost]
IN THE WHITE HOUSE, ONE DAY YOU’RE IN And the next day you’re out. Here’s the guide you need to keep track of the chaos. [HuffPost]
VENEZUELAN OPPOSITION LEADERS SEIZED IN OVERNIGHT RAIDS The two men were taken from their homes by security officials after urging protests. [Reuters]
TEXAS COMPANIES WANT THE STATE TO DROP ITS “BATHROOM BILL” More than 50 signed a letter saying it’s bad for business. [HuffPost]
THE SENATE IS TOO DIVIDED TO KEEP WORKING ON A HEALTH CARE BILL That’s according to Sen. Orrin Hatch, who says he’ll take his message to the White House. [Reuters]
LOS ANGELES HAS AGREED TO HOST THE 2028 OLYMPICS It’s a “major step” toward the City of Angels’ bid to host the games for a third time. [HuffPost]
SOMEONE COULDN’T WAIT FOR “GAME OF THRONES” SPOILERS HBO confirmed it was the victim of a major attack from hackers. [HuffPost]
DOG THE BOUNTY HUNTER IS JOINING A LAWSUIT AGAINST CHRIS CHRISTIE Over bail reform. [HuffPost]
HOLLYWOOD IS NOT GETTING ALL THAT MUCH BETTER AT REPRESENTATION “We like to say we don’t have a diversity problem; we actually have an inclusion crisis.” [HuffPost]
MORE THAN A THIRD OF ADULTS WERE PRESCRIBED OPIOIDS IN 2015 Even the author of the study says he’s surprised by the depth of the problem. [Reuters]
An anonymous email prankster is having a little fun with White House aides.
This toddler’s pre-flight ritual is extremely adorable.
Not so adorable: the French airport worker who punched a passenger who was holding a baby.
Chrissy Teigen is on a roll with the Twitter takedowns.
These elderly Australian women parodying Beyoncé just want to save their lawn bowling club.
Women overwhelmingly believe that male attitudes are holding them back in corporate America.
And men are pretty convinced that they’re doing the bulk of the grocery shopping.
George and Amal Clooney’s foundation is planning to open schools for Syrian refugees.
Kathy Griffin shaved her head in support of her sister, who’s fighting cancer.
California will not make it a crime to “willfully release” helium balloons.
Jessica Lange opened up about her longtime partner Sam Shepard in an interview just before his death.
GOP senator Jeff Flake is calling out his party for being “in denial” about the president.
A World War II vet is getting a second chance to watch a solar eclipse with his son.
