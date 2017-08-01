Tuesday's Morning Email: The Trump Jr. Meeting Story Just Got Even More Complicated

TRUMP LAWYER’S STATEMENT CALLED INTO QUESTION Just weeks ago, one of Donald Trump’s lawyers denied that the president had anything to do with Donald Trump Jr.’s statement about his Russia meeting. But according to a new story from The Washington Post, the president himself personally dictated the misleading response. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

SO LONG, ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI President Trump’s colorful new communications director lasted just 10 days before announcing his resignation. Of course, Twitter’s got jokes. [HuffPost]

IN THE WHITE HOUSE, ONE DAY YOU’RE IN And the next day you’re out. Here’s the guide you need to keep track of the chaos. [HuffPost]

VENEZUELAN OPPOSITION LEADERS SEIZED IN OVERNIGHT RAIDS The two men were taken from their homes by security officials after urging protests. [Reuters]

TEXAS COMPANIES WANT THE STATE TO DROP ITS “BATHROOM BILL” More than 50 signed a letter saying it’s bad for business. [HuffPost]

THE SENATE IS TOO DIVIDED TO KEEP WORKING ON A HEALTH CARE BILL That’s according to Sen. Orrin Hatch, who says he’ll take his message to the White House. [Reuters]