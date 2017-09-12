Tuesday's Morning Email: Trump Weighs Tougher Strategy on Iran

TOP STORIES
TRUMP WEIGHS TOUGHER STRATEGY ON IRAN “President Donald Trump is weighing a strategy that could allow more aggressive U.S. responses to Iran’s forces, its Shi‘ite Muslim proxies in Iraq and Syria, and its support for militant groups, according to six current and former U.S. officials.” [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
AT LEAST 10 DEAD, OVER 8 MILLION PEOPLE WITHOUT POWER IN THE WAKE OF HURRICANE IRMA Read the latest on the storm, which has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone early Tuesday morning. Here’s what we know about the damage to the Florida Keys. Meanwhile, Hurricane Jose is looming in the Atlantic. [HuffPost]
JOIN US ON THE HUFFPOST BUS TOUR AS WE KICK OFF IN ST. LOUIS Follow our bus tour across America to find out how much you really know about the state of the nation. First up, a look at the politics of police reform after Ferguson. And sign up for our email to follow us as we road trip across the country. [HuffPost]
UN PASSES NEW SANCTIONS ON NORTH KOREA While they fall short of what the White House requested, they “include capping imports of crude oil into North Korea, banning the sale of natural gas to the country and prohibiting the sale of North Korean textiles, the country’s second-biggest export.” North Korea called the sanctions “unlawful.”[HuffPost]
YES, THE NAME OF THE RUSSIAN NEWS ORGANIZATION UNDER INVESTIGATION FOR POTENTIALLY BEING A PROPOGANDA ARM Is Sputnick. [Yahoo]
TED CRUZ’S TWITTER ACCOUNT LIKED A HARDCORE PORN VIDEO ON TWITTER You can’t even make this up. Needless to say, Twitter had a field day. [HuffPost]
THE REPUBLICAN COUP THAT GOT SIDETRACKED How Paul Ryan may have gotten a bit more time after the president struck a deal with Democrats on government funding. [HuffPost]
‘SEVEN DAYS OF HEROIN’ The Cincinnati Enquirer sent 60 reporters, videographers and photographers to cover the city’s heroin epidemic over one week. These are their stories. [Cincinnati Enquirer]
MEET THE ‘TALON’ London’s newest tactic against car-ramming attacks. [HuffPost]
WHILE THE WHITE HOUSE MAY NOT WANT TO TALK About climate change, Pope Francis sure does. [HuffPost]
EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE NEW iPHONE AHEAD OF ITS LAUNCH TODAY The mysterious iPhoneX and the case of the $1,000 price tag. [HuffPost]
DID YOU KNOW 54 CATS LIVE ON HEMINGWAY’S ESTATE? That have up to six or seven toes per foot? And they all rode out Hurricane Irma together. [HuffPost]
FORGET FLOWERS This bride broke out donut bouquets for her and her bridal party to walk down the aisle with. [HuffPost]
