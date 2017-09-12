Tuesday's Morning Email: Trump Weighs Tougher Strategy on Iran

TRUMP WEIGHS TOUGHER STRATEGY ON IRAN “President Donald Trump is weighing a strategy that could allow more aggressive U.S. responses to Iran’s forces, its Shi‘ite Muslim proxies in Iraq and Syria, and its support for militant groups, according to six current and former U.S. officials.” [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

AT LEAST 10 DEAD, OVER 8 MILLION PEOPLE WITHOUT POWER IN THE WAKE OF HURRICANE IRMA Read the latest on the storm, which has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone early Tuesday morning. Here’s what we know about the damage to the Florida Keys. Meanwhile, Hurricane Jose is looming in the Atlantic. [HuffPost]

UN PASSES NEW SANCTIONS ON NORTH KOREA While they fall short of what the White House requested, they “include capping imports of crude oil into North Korea, banning the sale of natural gas to the country and prohibiting the sale of North Korean textiles, the country’s second-biggest export.” North Korea called the sanctions “unlawful.”[HuffPost]

YES, THE NAME OF THE RUSSIAN NEWS ORGANIZATION UNDER INVESTIGATION FOR POTENTIALLY BEING A PROPOGANDA ARM Is Sputnick. [Yahoo]

TED CRUZ’S TWITTER ACCOUNT LIKED A HARDCORE PORN VIDEO ON TWITTER You can’t even make this up. Needless to say, Twitter had a field day. [HuffPost]

THE REPUBLICAN COUP THAT GOT SIDETRACKED How Paul Ryan may have gotten a bit more time after the president struck a deal with Democrats on government funding. [HuffPost]

‘SEVEN DAYS OF HEROIN’ The Cincinnati Enquirer sent 60 reporters, videographers and photographers to cover the city’s heroin epidemic over one week. These are their stories. [Cincinnati Enquirer]

