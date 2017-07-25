POLITICS
Tuesday's Morning Email: What To Watch For In Today's Health Care Vote

And what we don't know.

Big thanks to Kate and Eliot for taking over last week while I was out for the fellowship ― glad to be back with you all this morning!

EVERYTHING WE DON’T KNOW ABOUT THE HEALTH CARE VOTE TODAY In the gambit Sen. Mitch McConnell plans to run this afternoon. Sen. John McCain is even returning for the vote on the motion to proceed, less than a week after he announced he is fighting brain cancer. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP TRAINS HIS ANGER ON JEFF SESSIONS The president went after his own attorney general Mondaycalling him “beleaguered.” According to the AP, Trump has spoken to advisors about firing him. The White House personnel musical chairs isn’t just trained on Sessions: the president also joked about firing Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price if the Obamacare repeal fails. [HuffPost]

FOLLOWING CONGRESSIONAL QUESTIONING, KUSHNER SAYS MEETING WITH RUSSIAN OFFICIALS ‘PROPER’ Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner called his meetings with Russian officials during the campaign “a normal course of events of a very unique campaign” following his closed-door statement with Senate Intelligence Committee staff. Democratic senators continue to call for public testimony from Kushner. [HuffPost]

A GLIMPSE AT THE NEW DEMOCRATIC AGENDA Called “A Better Deal.” [HuffPost]

THAT TIME THE PRESIDENT APPEARED TO CONFIRM A SECRET CIA PROGRAM Of course this was in a tweet. [WaPo]

INSIDE CHINA’S PREP FOR A NORTH KOREA CATASTROPHE “China has been bolstering defenses along its 880-mile frontier with North Korea and realigning forces in surrounding regions to prepare for a potential crisis across their border, including the possibility of a U.S. military strike.” [WSJ | Paywall]

AND MSNBC MADE NETWORK HISTORY By being the top cable program five weekdays in a row. [HuffPost]

JUSTIN BIEBER JUST CANCELED THE REST OF HIS WORLD TOUR What Do You Mean, you ask? Did the Biebs really leave us to wonder Where Are Ü Now? Well maybe he had a Purpose: maybe he didn’t want to forget the words to Despacito again. Never Say Never. We are zero percent Sorry for all these puns. [HuffPost]

RIP, MICROSOFT PAINT We’ll always have those painstaking moments on trying to draw an “A” just right. [HuffPost]

YOU’RE WELCOME FOR THESE TIPS ON HOW TO SAVE MONEY FLYING FIRST CLASS Have yourself a glass of bubbly up there in the nice seats on us. [HuffPost]

90 PERCENT OF U.S. MEN HAVE THIS PROBLEMATIC CONDITION And women don’t fare much better. [HuffPost]

THIS LITTLE GIRL TEARING UP OVER GAL GADOT AS WONDER WOMAN IS WHY REPRESENTATION MATTERS She is just too excited. And speaking of getting pumped for incredible women on film, more details about Brie Larson’s starring turn as “Captain Marvel” are here. [HuffPost]

AND ‘GAME OF THRONES’ SURE HAS COME A LONG WAY Can we all revel in that all-female ruler strategy meeting last episode just one last time? [HuffPost]

