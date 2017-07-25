Tuesday's Morning Email: What To Watch For In Today's Health Care Vote

Big thanks to Kate and Eliot for taking over last week while I was out for the fellowship ― glad to be back with you all this morning!

EVERYTHING WE DON’T KNOW ABOUT THE HEALTH CARE VOTE TODAY In the gambit Sen. Mitch McConnell plans to run this afternoon. Sen. John McCain is even returning for the vote on the motion to proceed, less than a week after he announced he is fighting brain cancer. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Sh are on Facebook]

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP TRAINS HIS ANGER ON JEFF SESSIONS The president went after his own attorney general Monday, calling him “beleaguered.” According to the AP, Trump has spoken to advisors about firing him. The White House personnel musical chairs isn’t just trained on Sessions: the president also joked about firing Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price if the Obamacare repeal fails. [HuffPost]

FOLLOWING CONGRESSIONAL QUESTIONING, KUSHNER SAYS MEETING WITH RUSSIAN OFFICIALS ‘PROPER’ Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner called his meetings with Russian officials during the campaign “a normal course of events of a very unique campaign” following his closed-door statement with Senate Intelligence Committee staff. Democratic senators continue to call for public testimony from Kushner. [HuffPost]

A GLIMPSE AT THE NEW DEMOCRATIC AGENDA Called “A Better Deal.” [HuffPost]

THAT TIME THE PRESIDENT APPEARED TO CONFIRM A SECRET CIA PROGRAM Of course this was in a tweet. [WaPo]

INSIDE CHINA’S PREP FOR A NORTH KOREA CATASTROPHE “China has been bolstering defenses along its 880-mile frontier with North Korea and realigning forces in surrounding regions to prepare for a potential crisis across their border, including the possibility of a U.S. military strike.” [WSJ | Paywall]

AND MSNBC MADE NETWORK HISTORY By being the top cable program five weekdays in a row. [HuffPost]

