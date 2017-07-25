Tuesday's Morning Email: What To Watch For In Today's Health Care Vote

TOP STORIES
EVERYTHING WE DON’T KNOW ABOUT THE HEALTH CARE VOTE TODAY In the gambit Sen. Mitch McConnell plans to run this afternoon. Sen. John McCain is even returning for the vote on the motion to proceed, less than a week after he announced he is fighting brain cancer. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Sh
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP TRAINS HIS ANGER ON JEFF SESSIONS The president went after his own attorney general Monday, calling him “beleaguered.” According to the AP, Trump has spoken to advisors about firing him. The White House personnel musical chairs isn’t just trained on Sessions: the president also joked about firing Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price if the Obamacare repeal fails. [HuffPost]
FOLLOWING CONGRESSIONAL QUESTIONING, KUSHNER SAYS MEETING WITH RUSSIAN OFFICIALS ‘PROPER’ Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner called his meetings with Russian officials during the campaign “a normal course of events of a very unique campaign” following his closed-door statement with Senate Intelligence Committee staff. Democratic senators continue to call for public testimony from Kushner. [HuffPost]
A GLIMPSE AT THE NEW DEMOCRATIC AGENDA Called “A Better Deal.” [HuffPost]
THAT TIME THE PRESIDENT APPEARED TO CONFIRM A SECRET CIA PROGRAM Of course this was in a tweet. [WaPo]
INSIDE CHINA’S PREP FOR A NORTH KOREA CATASTROPHE “China has been bolstering defenses along its 880-mile frontier with North Korea and realigning forces in surrounding regions to prepare for a potential crisis across their border, including the possibility of a U.S. military strike.” [WSJ | Paywall]
AND MSNBC MADE NETWORK HISTORY By being the top cable program five weekdays in a row. [HuffPost]
JUSTIN BIEBER JUST CANCELED THE REST OF HIS WORLD TOUR What Do You Mean, you ask? Did the Biebs really leave us to wonder Where Are Ü Now? Well maybe he had a Purpose: maybe he didn’t want to forget the words to Despacito again. Never Say Never. We are zero percent Sorry for all these puns. [HuffPost]
RIP, MICROSOFT PAINT We’ll always have those painstaking moments on trying to draw an “A” just right. [HuffPost]
YOU’RE WELCOME FOR THESE TIPS ON HOW TO SAVE MONEY FLYING FIRST CLASS Have yourself a glass of bubbly up there in the nice seats on us. [HuffPost]
90 PERCENT OF U.S. MEN HAVE THIS PROBLEMATIC CONDITION And women don’t fare much better. [HuffPost]
THIS LITTLE GIRL TEARING UP OVER GAL GADOT AS WONDER WOMAN IS WHY REPRESENTATION MATTERS She is just too excited. And speaking of getting pumped for incredible women on film, more details about Brie Larson’s starring turn as “Captain Marvel” are here. [HuffPost]
AND ‘GAME OF THRONES’ SURE HAS COME A LONG WAY Can we all revel in that all-female ruler strategy meeting last episode just one last time? [HuffPost]
Why more Americans are getting paid sick days.
Discovery Channel wants to be clear: They never promised you Michael Phelps swimming next to a real shark.
Here’s how to watch the August 21 eclipse without burning holes in your retinas.
Not enough Margaret Atwood in your life to keep you up at night? Don’t worry, here’s the trailer for her newest Netflix show.
Ivanka Trump’s tweet with a quote she attributed to Einstein didn’t go well.
Folks were not happy about the president’s political speech to the Boy Scouts.
The internet can’t stop with the Anthony Scaramucci mini-mecomparisons to the president.
We have so many thoughts about what appears to be a bridesmaid’s dress of some kind on Mary-Kate Olsen.
These women are using rainbow body art to show off their stretch marks with pride.
Snopes says it could be forced to shut down.
Remember Jason Chaffetz? He’s taking his time on Fox to argue that if Kushner and Donald Trump Jr. are investigated for collusion, Chelsea Clinton should be too.
How to tell real tuna from the fake stuff.
Americans are headed to Eastern Europe for gestational surrogatesafter being locked out of of Asia.
Michael Kors just snatched up Jimmy Choo, in the shoe equivalent of the Coach buy of Kate Spade.
We’re about to hit the “turning point” when it comes to pop culture ― one where resonance with current political themes is planned, not unintentional.
According to Quartz, there’s a “trillion-dollar global black market for fake ‘designer’ chairs.”
