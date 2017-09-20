Turning Fear Into Your Friend

Fear - The Great Protector

Think of fear as this lovely uncle. He means well, but he's just a bit over-protective. You see, as humans, we have these amazing brains that have our best interest in mind, but don't always know what's best for the heart. Fear flies in and tried to protect us, but can't fully be trusted when making dream-crushing, goal-setting decisions.

Exercise: Placing your hand on your heart, acknowledge good ol' Mr. Fear. Let him know you see him and that while you appreciate him making an appearance, you're driving this ship and it's headed toward Dream Town, not Dudsville where dreams go to die. Then listen to your heart. Ask for clear guidance and trust that you are right where you're meant to be.

Fear - The Great Excuse-Maker

Have you ever had a big huge whopper of a goal, like submit that dream job application or write the big book and become an author? It's shiny and new. You set up a plan and then fear comes in and starts giving you reasons to slow your roll. Who would actually want to read your book anyways? That job is probably already going to someone else. You need more connections. You're not ready. You never follow through. And on, and on, and on. Here's the thing, my friend. That dream was placed on YOUR heart for a reason. Regardless of the outcome, it's part of your path. There's a purpose behind your desire. Why waste time wondering what if?

Exercise: Act as if you were talking to a friend. Write down those thoughts and excuses. Then record yourself or talk to yourself in a mirror. What would you say to a dear friend who was chasing those dreams and giving those excuses?

Bonus: Write down affirmations or statements that help you flip the script and raise your vibes around each excuse. Then when that little sucker pops into your head, simply repeat your high-vibing statement!

Fear - The Great Comparison Ninja

Comparison is one of the quickest ways to clip the wings off of your dreams. Somebody else launched that business and has a perfect website. That other chick at your yoga studio already sells a jewelry line, so you don't want to look like you're copying. Get ready for some real talk. Have you watched the news lately? There's some heavy stuff going down. The world needs more thought leaders, more positively amazing businesses and more awesome people making the money, so we can truly be the change we wish to see. You are the only person who can bring YOUR dream to life in your own unique way.

Exercise: Write down why you want to follow and build that dream? What would you do with your success? How could you show up in the world and make an even greater impact? Who would you serve? How would it make a difference? Get detailed. Get excited.

Dajon Smiles

Dreams aren't random. They certainly aren't sporadically spread out amongst people's hearts. There are various paths to get to your dreams. It's not a matter of right or wrong when you know it's your desired destiny. There's no success or failure. Simply lessons to learn along the path. For this life isn't a destination. You know that. There isn't an end game where you'll be like, "Yes, my life is now complete and whole. I'm ready to be done now." Stop pressuring yourself to be all of the things right now.