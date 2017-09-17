TV Academy Mixes Up RuPaul With Another Black Emmy Winner

Would it even be an awards show in 2017 without a facepalm-worthy mixup?

Before the 69th annual Emmy Awards kicked off on Sunday night, those following along on social media were already treated to this year’s “Hidden Fences” moment.

As stars arrived at the festivities, the official Twitter account for the Television Academy, which presents the award shows every year, was live-tweeting from the red carpet. Naturally, someone sent out a tweet congratulating RuPaul Charles on scoring a second nomination for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program.

Except, instead of posting a photo of the legendary drag queen, they shared a of picture of musical director Rickey Minor, who’s worked with stars like Beyoncé and Alicia Keyes on their tours, according to BuzzFeed.

BuzzFeed

Whoever was running the Television Academy’s account quickly deleted the tweet and shared the correct photo of RuPaul, who already picked up the prize for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program at the Creative Arts Emmys last week.

However, many viewers online quickly spotted the mistake and proceeded to rightfully drag the Television Academy for the confusion.

Omg the Television Academy think this is RuPaul. How fucking embarrassing.https://t.co/ayRz7xJIFq — Jesse Taylor (@jesssetaylor) September 17, 2017

That is Rickey Minor who looks NOTHING like RuPaul. Like literally not remotely and Ru is about a foot taller than Rickey! https://t.co/LCMtaCrAS3 — Medium Yachty (@pennystackhouse) September 18, 2017

THAT IS RICKEY MINOR jesus h christ — Globus Hystericus (@Prkan_708) September 17, 2017