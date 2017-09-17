ENTERTAINMENT
09/17/2017 08:42 pm ET

TV Academy Mixes Up RuPaul With Another Black Emmy Winner

SMDH.

By Cole Delbyck
John Shearer via Getty Images
RuPaul Charles arrives at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

Would it even be an awards show in 2017 without a facepalm-worthy mixup?

Before the 69th annual Emmy Awards kicked off on Sunday night, those following along on social media were already treated to this year’s “Hidden Fences” moment

As stars arrived at the festivities, the official Twitter account for the Television Academy, which presents the award shows every year, was live-tweeting from the red carpet. Naturally, someone sent out a tweet congratulating RuPaul Charles on scoring a second nomination for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program. 

Except, instead of posting a photo of the legendary drag queen, they shared a of picture of musical director Rickey Minor, who’s worked with stars like Beyoncé and Alicia Keyes on their tours, according to BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

Whoever was running the Television Academy’s account quickly deleted the tweet and shared the correct photo of RuPaul, who already picked up the prize for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program at the Creative Arts Emmys last week. 

However, many viewers online quickly spotted the mistake and proceeded to rightfully drag the Television Academy for the confusion. 

Seriously, how do you not recognize Ru freaking Paul. 

 

H/T Buzzfeed

Cole Delbyck Entertainment Writer, HuffPost

