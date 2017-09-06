TV Commercial Breaks in Britain Put a Serious Strain on the Electrical Grid

Is it possible to generate lots of energy from gravity? originally appeared on Quora: the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Jack Fraser, Master's Physics, University of Oxford, on Quora:

Welcome to Dinorwig Power Station, in North Wales.

Dinorweg is fascinating in a number of ways — it is built almost entirely inside the mountain Elidir Fawr, in order to hide the ugly construction and thereby preserve the natural beauty of Snowdonia — gaining the nickname “Electric Mountain”.

Obviously, this is a hydroelectric powerstation — it has an upper reservoir, and a lower reservoir.

If you open the gates between these two reservoirs, water flows downhill (converting gravitational energy into kinetic energy). You can then place turbines into the path of the water, and use the rotation of the turbines to produce electricity.

Gravitational energy in the water, converted into electric energy.

Of course, I could have chosen any hydroelectric power station. I could have used the Hoover Dam. Or the 3 Gorges dam.

Both of which work on a vastly larger scale than Dinorwig.

So why did I choose Dinorwig as my example hydroelectric station?

Quite simply, because the use of the electricity it produces is the single most British thing in the entire world.

You see, Dinorwig isn’t designed to be part of the usual operations of the National Grid — it isn’t operational for most of the time.

Dinorwig is designed as a fast response system.

Under normal circumstances, when the load on the power infrastructure suddenly goes through a sharp spike, you can’t increase the output of coal fired or nuclear stations that rapidly — making the system slow to respond.

However, when such a spike occurs, fast response systems such as Dinorwig kick in and produce huge amounts of energy for a very short time — in order to cover for the shortfall during the spike.

Why is this quintessentially British?

Because the thing that places the system under such pressures is usually people all going to make a cup of tea at the same time.

During the advert breaks during the most popular TV programs, and immediately afterwards, something insane like 40% of the households in the country go and put the kettle on.

Kettles are hungry little beasts — so for those brief two minutes of everybody using kettles at the same time, the electricity usage of the country spikes — and facilities like Dinorwig are requisitioned to power the nation’s desire for tea.

Obviously, other factors (toilet flushing, for example) have a large effect, and tea-making isn’t always the largest drain (though sometimes it can be).

This may sound like I’m joking — but I’m really, really not.

The phenomenon is known as a TV pickup — and it has it’s own Wikipedia page. Which has a picture of a kettle on it.

Seriously.

Officials at the power stations have to be constantly monitoring the TV schedules — for example, if EastEnders is heading towards a big dramatic moment, then they know that the pickup on that day is going to be especially bad.

Sports events such as Wimbledon have them “on edge”, because you can’t predict exactly when it will end — so they have to be constantly monitoring the situation.

It’s a really serious issue — but it seems almost laughable. We have all these people on edge, because so many people go and put the kettle on when the TV has finished!

So is it possible to make energy out of gravity?

Sure — we do it all the time.

And, in the most British way possible — the inhabitants of This Sceptered Isle have turned an entire mountain into a gravitationally powered Power Station just so we can all make tea at the same time.

SOURCES: anything I’ve linked, and a fantastic visit to Dinorwig on a school trip a few years back. Seriously, if you’re in the area, it’s a lot more fun that it sounds!