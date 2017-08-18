TV one Hosts NYC Premiere Of 'When Love Kills'

The official NYC premiere of the TV One original film When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story, was held at the AMC Empire 25 Theater in Times Square. Stars of the film, Niatia “Lil Mama” Kirkland, Tami Roman, and director Tasha Smith were all present for the red carpet event. The film premiered to an audience filled with other celebrities and influencers including: Rapper Maino, Yandy Smith of Love & Hip Hop, Jackie Christie of Basketball Wives, celebrity fashion stylist Ty Hunter, and Fashion Bomb Daily’s Claire Sulmers.

When Love Kills is the directorial debut of actress and director Tasha Smith. Based on a gripping true story, Lil Mama stars as Falicia Blakely, a young woman who gets caught up with the wrong man who leads her down a dangerous path of drugs, guns and more. At 16 and already a mother, Blakely is at odds with her mom (“Basketball Wives'” Tami Roman) and soon begins working at a strip club when she meets Dino (“House of Payne’s” Lance Gross), a man who she thinks is the man of her dreams. Dino, however, is much more than he seems and soon pulls Falicia into a dangerous life of crime that changes everything she knows about herself. Dino’s empty promises of a life together turn Falicia into a pawn in his dangerous games and she’s forced to prove her love for him at the expense of innocent lives.