TV Reporter's Raw Post Captures The Pain Of Anxiety For Moms

Addressing her fellow mothers, she wrote, “We change after having kids. Sometimes it’s depression, sometimes anxiety, sometimes both. But we need to confide in others and get help. Process what’s happening. Find the root and try to heal.”

That day, Hewitt turned to writing to make herself feel better and remember that she is not alone in her struggles.

“What we see on TV, the internet, the news, it’s not real. Every person you know has something,” she wrote. “We show our best on social media, carefully curating the content we want the world to see. Hoping not to soil our ‘reputations.’”

However, she added, that is not real life. “It’s messy, it’s hard, it sometimes is too much to handle, but even at its worst it’s still beautiful.”