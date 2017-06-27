TV Roast For David Ortiz Pulled Amid Controversy Over Racial Jokes

The audience booed. Tiana laughed and hurled an expletive back.

After the backlash festered over the weekend, comedian Josh Wolf, who hosted the event, told WEEI on Monday that Gronkowski was unfairly criticized and that the controversy was “ridiculous.”

The tribute also featured comedians Bill Burr and Lenny Clarke and touched on other touchy comic fodder, including Aaron Hernandez, the ex-Patriot who committed suicide in prison.

On a positive note, proceeds from the June 22 event went to Ortiz’s children’s charity. And, no, kids were not invited.

HuffPost reached out to NESN for comment.