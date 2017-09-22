The Best TV Shows To Stream Right Now

You’ve got free time to kill, and you want to spend these rare moments with a TV show, but you’ve got a ton of options on a handful of streaming platforms. In an era when keeping up with contemporary TV is beginning to feel more and more like homework, it’s about time there was a cheat sheet.

HuffPost’s Streamline is a go-to source for what to watch online right now. It includes recommendations for scripted TV shows, both live-action and animated, chosen by writers who watch countless series and have an eye on what other critics are ecstatic about this minute.

The weekly list values newness to promote shows that might not be on your radar yet. On the navigation bar above, you can choose specific recommendations for series streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon. The main list below also includes shows that you can stream online with a cable package (such as programs on HBO, Showtime and FX Networks).

The idea: Come to Streamline before you accidentally waste your time with a bad show. Wait a minute to save a minute.

Amazon

For the weekend of Sept. 22, “Transparent” tops the list. The Amazon show has been a critical darling for its entire run and this season is no different. Netflix’s “American Vandal” has also made the list. Critics have described it as funny, but you’ll have to be on board for a crime documentary parody.

Good luck this week, and we hope this helps.

Ji Sub Jeong / HP

#1. Transparent / Amazon Season 4 Release: Sept. 22, 2017

Plot: A trans parent rebuilds family.



Pro: The protagonist's understanding of her trans identity may be the focal point, but you'll stay for the family dynamics.



Con: As "SNL" noted, this is barely a comedy, with few jokes. Amazon #2. The Deuce / HBO Season 1 Finale: Oct. 29, 2017

Plot: New Yorkers try porn business.



Pro: David Simon creates a much more inherently fun story than his typically bureaucracy-heavy plots.



Con: James Franco plays two characters (very well), but you might not have the tolerance for that. HBO #3. Bojack Horseman / Netflix Season 4 Release: Sept. 8, 2017

Plot: Former sitcom actor seeks happiness.



Pro: Both the jokes and story rise to the medium of animation, creating a story much more rich than most live-action shows.



Con: Season 4 isn't quite as good as the previous two seasons. Netflix #4. One Mississippi / Amazon Season 2 Release: Sept. 8, 2017

Plot: Life with contemporary American prejudice.



Pro: Tig Notaro is a very good comedian, so watching her auteur show is a joy.



Con: You must be mentally ready to face dark storylines about the current divisions in this country. Amazon #5. You're the Worst / FXX Season 4 Finale: TBD

Plot: Cynical couples struggle with love.



Pro: The show does a great job balancing portrayals of nuanced emotional problems with ridiculous humor.



Con: It’s a bit of a slow burn, and, at this point, there are more than a few episodes to catch up on. FXX #6. Insecure / HBO Season 2 Finale: Sept. 10, 2017

Plot: Young struggle in Los Angeles.



Pro: Easily one of the funniest and most accessible shows that critics agree is categorically "good." Issa Rae is a star on the rise.



Con: The season is nearing its end, so you have quite a few to catch up on. HBO #7. Rick and Morty / Adult Swim Season 3 Finale: Oct. 1, 2017

Plot: Family has intergalactic adventures together.



Pro: Somehow balances complex philosophical questions with constant jokes.



Con: Gross-out humor -- both moral and physical -- that's inherently divisive. Adult Swim #8. Halt and Catch Fire / AMC Season 4 Finale: Oct 21, 2017

Plot: Struggles of the computing revolution.



Pro: This longtime critical darling is now in its final season, so you can catch up knowing the exact time commitment.



Con: The first season is not as strong as what the series becomes. AMC #9. Better Things / FX Season 2 Finale: Nov. 16, 2017

Plot: One mom tries her hardest.



Pro: Critics seem enamored with this second season, claiming it's a big improvement.



Con: It's yet another dramedy. FX #10. American Vandal / Netflix Season 1 Release: Sept. 15, 2017

Plot: Mock investigation into juvenile culprit.



Pro: Critics seem to agree this show is very, very funny and a good parody of the true crime genre.



Con: It centers around one big dick joke, which is a bit one-note. Netflix

A note on methodology:

Streamline recommendations do not include reality shows, game shows, awards shows, news shows and other shows that aren’t streaming online.

Shows can appear on the main list for two months after their most recent season’s final episode. Shows that debut all episodes at once will also be eligible for only two months.