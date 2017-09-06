-
I'm 16 mins behind but two bottle of wine in so it should be a good night to live tweet #BachelorInParadise— Astrid Loch (@astrid_loch) September 5, 2017
"All the blame falls on me for being a moron," Dean says. Fact check: Accurate. #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/1L7Qq9m3Km— Bachelor Burn Book (@bachelorburnbk) September 5, 2017
Raise your hand if your tired of Dean being an F-Boy on #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/btGcfBOF30— Aynsley Broom💕 (@Aynsley_Broom) September 5, 2017
"I'm sorry, the old Dean can't come to the phone right now. Why? Oh, he's dead." #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/rcfuDClO0r— Olivia Arredondo (@TrulyLiv) September 5, 2017
"Dean, don't ask me to be patient if you're locking legs, lips, arms, whatever with other girls." - @kristinaschulma #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/TZqZaUOavt— Marissa D (@marissad415) September 5, 2017
America listening to Dean on Kristina's behalf: #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/cJFLUhQYXx— dena🎭 (@denaholtz) September 5, 2017
Straight up tears for Kristina. Or they're because I'm terrifyingly hungover. Hard to say. #BachelorinParadise— Jaclyn Swartz (@JaclynSwartz) September 5, 2017
Blake is so boring to me. I only liked him when he made fart noises at Whaboom. #BachelorinParadise— Ashley Spivey (@AshleySpivey) September 5, 2017
Blake: I'm over being the guy that fought with Whaboom.— Lindsay Holmes (@lindsaygholmes) September 5, 2017
Also Blake: Have you seen my season where I fought with Whaboom? #BachelorInParadise
Dear Dean,— Derek Peth (@PethDerek) September 5, 2017
I messed up pretty bad last week. Here's my secret:
1-LISTEN
2-PROCESS
3-APOLOGIZE
4-CORRECT YOUR BEHAVIOR
5-EVERYONE IS HAPPY pic.twitter.com/PGN1kNjQ49
Kristina for Bachelor #BachelorinParadise— Vinny Ventiera (@VINNYVINSANE) September 5, 2017
Oh, look. Fred, who Rachel knew from summer camp, is now trying to find love on the Bachelor version of summer camp. #BachelorInParadise— Bachelor Burn Book (@bachelorburnbk) September 5, 2017
Reminder that Fred is too good for this franchise. #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/FH2NPZgYkk— Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) September 5, 2017
Me at social events. #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/vQwMdr51z0— Chelsea (@CheltseaLane) September 5, 2017
I feel like we are seeing this happen IRL #bachelorinparadise #BIP pic.twitter.com/PUmpSwnlQH— Nicola Barton (@ozzythekiwi) September 5, 2017
Jack & I cried when we found out about the rose ceremony. We’re all about full disclosure. #BachelorInParadise #BIP— Diggy Moreland🌹 (@diggymoreland) September 5, 2017
I'm just over here hoping Kristina and Danielle mutually agree to give their roses to anyone but Dean. #BachelorinParadise pic.twitter.com/7xkNu3ZcKK— Brittany Kaszuba (@brittkaszuba) September 5, 2017
Why do people keep over looking @Ben_Zorn?? He's cute AND he's a dog dad. The guy is a win win. #BachelorinParadise— Ashley R. (@ash_9481) September 5, 2017
They are god damn delicious and this is soooo overplayed. #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/siO7gfr9r9— Sarah Wiegner (@HeySayJay) September 5, 2017
I'm sorry, @fleissmeister, you didn't select this guy to be #TheBachelor because…? cc: @WellsAdams #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/ySgydGml0b— Kay Boatner (@kayboatner) September 5, 2017
Gone too soon #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/a3NzNqkjuJ— Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) September 5, 2017
Top Speeches I’ve witnessed: Obamas first inauguration, his closing speech in Chicago, Kristinas speech. #bachelorInParadise #BIP— Diggy Moreland🌹 (@diggymoreland) September 5, 2017
Dean - "I hate myself"— Bach Bracket (@bachbrack) September 5, 2017
All of us - #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/2Rmt8m3y8N
I really don't like to waste good food #BachelorInParadise #teamscallops— Christen Whitney (@Christen_mae_) September 5, 2017
the Russian is gone….NOOOOOOOO. #BachelorInParadise #BIP— Diggy Moreland🌹 (@diggymoreland) September 6, 2017
I so rarely see someone on TV describe their queerness the way I describe mine, go ahead Jaimi!!!! Already too good for #BachelorInParadise— Anna Rose Iovine (@annaroseiovine) September 6, 2017
This GIF keeps getting more and more accurate.#BachelorInParadise #BIP pic.twitter.com/ZUHo123M7b— Angela (@writerahart) September 6, 2017
Dominique: "Dean was devastated."— Maggie Burgess (@EmKayBeee) September 6, 2017
*pan to Dean taking tequila shots in a pool* #BachelorInParadise
I love how @jasminegoode_ is 26 on the show #BachelorInParadise— Alexis Waters (@awatazzz) September 6, 2017
The twins showing up like #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/ri4OqL1KyS— Kasey Commander (@kaseytess) September 6, 2017
I read an inspirational quote and I'm tryna only tweet positive things.. so that's why I'm not tweeting #BachelorInParadise— Evan Bass (@ebassclinics) September 6, 2017
Why do the twins make me feel like I'm watching white chicks? #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/VwTIjEbmxB— 🌻🌻🌻 (@bellamarrone_) September 6, 2017
TBH I'm super offended that the twins wasted all of that seafood 🙄 #BachelorInParadise— Christen Whitney (@Christen_mae_) September 6, 2017
I honestly haven't been "shocked" by anything this season. #BachelorInParadise— Ashley Iaconetti (@ashleyiaco) September 6, 2017
