I read an inspirational quote and I'm tryna only tweet positive things.. so that's why I'm not tweeting #BachelorInParadise

I so rarely see someone on TV describe their queerness the way I describe mine, go ahead Jaimi!!!! Already too good for #BachelorInParadise

Why do people keep over looking @Ben_Zorn ?? He's cute AND he's a dog dad. The guy is a win win. #BachelorinParadise

I'm just over here hoping Kristina and Danielle mutually agree to give their roses to anyone but Dean. #BachelorinParadise pic.twitter.com/7xkNu3ZcKK

Oh, look. Fred, who Rachel knew from summer camp, is now trying to find love on the Bachelor version of summer camp. #BachelorInParadise

Blake: I'm over being the guy that fought with Whaboom. Also Blake: Have you seen my season where I fought with Whaboom? #BachelorInParadise

Blake is so boring to me. I only liked him when he made fart noises at Whaboom. #BachelorinParadise

"Dean, don't ask me to be patient if you're locking legs, lips, arms, whatever with other girls." - @kristinaschulma #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/TZqZaUOavt

"I'm sorry, the old Dean can't come to the phone right now. Why? Oh, he's dead." #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/rcfuDClO0r

I'm 16 mins behind but two bottle of wine in so it should be a good night to live tweet #BachelorInParadise

