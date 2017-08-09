24 Tweets On Nuclear War To Help You Laugh Through This Anxiety

There’s no doubt: People around the world are feeling pretty worried right now.

All this within 24 hours, giving people a chance to turn to the one sure salvation: The sarcastic, self-deprecating peanut gallery of Twitter.

No joke: I read Trump's statement on North Korea and thought it was a North Korean statement on Trump. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) August 8, 2017

Like church, meditation or that morning trip to the bathroom, Twitter is once again a reliable source of relief from the anxiety that plagues us during these troubling times.

Amid all the escalating war talk, at least we know that we can depend on Twitter to make the end of the world feel as sarcastic as possible, in 140 characters or fewer.

Read the hilarious tweets below, if only to save yourself from panic-crying.

I'm confused I always thought everyone on Twitter wanted to die. — aaron blitzstein (@BlitznBeans) August 9, 2017

Millennial: your generation got houses and jobs



Boomer: yes but we lived with constant fear of nuclear winter



Millennial: hold my avocado — Ken Norton (@kennethn) August 8, 2017

100% chance Trump thinks Guam is short for Guamamole. — Michael, still here (@Home_Halfway) August 9, 2017

Hey @rianjohnson can you release Star Wars right now? I don't think we're gonna make it to the release date. Thank you. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) August 8, 2017

Getting my "North Korea just launched a nuke and we have minutes to live" tweets ready: pic.twitter.com/JNJIzzsDs4 — Nikki Glaser (@NikkiGlaser) August 8, 2017

literally on the brink of nuclear war @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/XputG20CCg — Zack Pearlman (@ZackPearlman) August 9, 2017

Guys, Trump tweeted tough against North Korea. Don't you all feel safer already? — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) August 9, 2017

Maybe this is just Trump's way of ending the opioid crisis. — Mike Leffingwell (@mikeleffingwell) August 9, 2017

Could a real estate developer become the head of cardiac surgery at a major hospital? Sure, if GOP leaders ran the hospital.#NorthKorea — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) August 9, 2017

This North Korea thing is really scary, but don't worry -- we have our worst people on it. — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) August 8, 2017

Do you think anyone has mentioned to North Korea that they're supposed to take Trump seriously but not literally? — Melissa McEwan (@Shakestweetz) August 9, 2017

Me: I really hope Trump doesn't nuke North Korea.



Friend: The night is still young. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 9, 2017

Maybe he can get North Korea to pay for a wall around California. — aaron blitzstein (@BlitznBeans) August 9, 2017

trump supporters will survive because North Korea will bomb cities where everyone hates trump oh shit was this his plan all along — Bez (@Bez) August 9, 2017

Andrew's got the right idea about this North Korea situation. pic.twitter.com/1xVRvWeY2K — Funny Or Die (@funnyordie) August 9, 2017

If this is the end, my only regret is never getting a perm as a joke on a prank show. — Brad Gage (@bradgage) August 9, 2017

please pray for president trump! which could literally mean anything! truly whatever outcome is in your heart! pray for that! — joe mande (@JoeMande) August 9, 2017

You know what would reduce the threat of nuclear war with North Korea? A fully-staffed State Department that actually cared about diplomacy. — Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) August 8, 2017

Trump crawls out of bunker and surveys the flatten radioactive landscape that was D.C.



"Well, time for Infrastructure Week" — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) August 8, 2017

I hope Kim Jong Un doesn't say anything about Hillary winning the popular vote. — Qwerty Jones (@QwertyJones3) August 9, 2017

I wonder how many more times I can masturbate before the world ends. — Steve Agee (@steveagee) August 9, 2017

Me trying to laugh on North Korea then realizing that MF is crazy and might actually do it pic.twitter.com/gL9JPU4eHk — Taylor Owens (@Taylorjowens23) August 9, 2017