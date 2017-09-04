Twenty-five + Great Jazz & Blues Organ Performances

The Hammond B3 is a beast of an instrument and the jazz-organ-trio format is a staple of the jazz idiom.

Tracings its origins back to a wind driven instrument-compressed air being pushed throughmultiple-length tubes to sound various notes-the pipe organ made its way into western religious ceremonies in the eighth century when Charlemagne installed one in his chapel in Aachen. For centuries since the organ has been the musical instrument of choice in churches, temples and synagogues.

Then came along came Laurens Hammond. Hammond was a mechanical engineer and he developed a patent in 1934 for an “electrical musical instrument” that was based on using tonewheel generators to produce sounds. His goal was to offer a cheaper alternative to the pipe organ for churches and places of worship and he succeeded with the introduction of his Hammond model A console organ in 1935. The low cost, much more compact Hammond electric organ was wildly successful and by the end of the nineteen thirty’s Hammond was producing two hundred of these organs a month. It wasn’t until 1954 that the B3, the prominent instrument of jazz organ trios, was introduced by Hammond. The B3 added an additional percussive harmonic feature and it’s popularity with jazz and progressive rock artists was legendary, especially when paired with the rotating Leslie speaker system which produced a warbling, tremelo sound. The B3 model was modified in 1967 and has gone through numerous electronic iterations including a new XB3 that was made by Hammond-Suzuki and purportedly faithfully simulates the original tonewheel sound through the use of electronics. But the original tonewheel generator B3 had a distinctive sound and feel, and is the model most prized by aficionados.

It is speculation, but I suspect that it wasn’t until organists, predominantly in Black churches, found themselves trying to musically simulate some of the fiery rhetoric and gospel sway of their animated preachers, that the instrument began to take on its powerfully soulful, danceable feel. The B3 would eventually be brought out of the church and into secular world and become a staple of the jazz tradition.

This list of twenty-five +great jazz/blues organ performances is an attempt to honor and celebrate some of the beautiful, soulful, swinging, adventurous music that has been made using the Hammond B3 organ. It is chronological, starting with Waller and ending with Charette, but it easily could have been more inclusive given enough space and time. Some artists deserve more than one feature because of their exceptional body of work, (Jimmy Smith and Larry Young each have two selections), but space didn’t allow for additional selections. There will undoubtedly be some musicians who are missing entirely from the list and deserve to be included and for tha t I apologize. This is a very subjective list and lists by their nature (as list maker and jazz pianist/blogger Ethan Iverson has said) are stupid, but somehow we are compelled to compile them , pehaps just to elicit a response. Many thanks to Mathew Kaminski the organist for the Atlanta Braves and a helluva jazz organist himself for his astute input.

So for better or worse here is my list of twenty-five + great jazz/blues organ performances.

The organ tradition in jazz, is said to have started with Thomas “Fats” Waller, his playing steeped in gospel and intermingled with stride. The music had a certain bounce to it, a calliope sounding celebration. It was played on an Estey pipe organ so it doesn’t technically belong in a B3 list but it is the germ from which all else that folowed grew. Here is a sample from a 1927 recording of Waller at Trinity Church Studios in Camden, NJ.

Thomas “Fats” Waller: 1927 on the Estey Pipe Organ Camden, New Jersey “Stompin’ the Bug” 3min 39 secs

The organ was also seen as a cheaper alternative to the expense of hiring a full seventeen-piece big band. With its combined use of chorus and single line notes, the organ could create a bigger, broader sound. A deft technician could use creative positioning of his draw bars to mimic other instruments. It was like having a band in a box. Here Count Basie uses his organ technique to play his “KC Organ Blues” with his big band reduced to a quintet.

1. William James “Count” Basie: “K C Organ Blues” from the 1954 release Count Basie Sextet with Paul Quinchette (tenor), Freddie Green (gtr), Gene Ramey (bass), Buddy Rich (drms). 2min 52 secs

The innovators of the jazz organ trio sound could be heard percolating by the nineteen fifties with the formation of an influential jazz organ trio under the keyboard artistry of William Starthem “Wild Bill “Davis as heard on his 1957 release “Wild Blues.”

2. . “Wild Bill” Davis: “Wild Blues” originally released as a single in 1957 with Wally Richardson (gtr) and unknown drummer 2min 16 secs

By the late nineteen fifties Hollywood was already being influenced by the alluring sound of the jazz organ and one of my first exposures to a jazz-style organ was on Henry Mancini’s arrangements for the silky Blake Edwards TV series Mr. Lucky from 1959. While technically not a tradtitional jazz or even a B3 organ performance, ( the organ used was a Wurlitzer Theater Organ) Mancini did introduce the instrument’s lush jazz oriented possibilities to a wider audience. Here we hear Mancini’s deft use of studio musician Buddy Cole on this unforgettable tune.

3. Buddy Cole: Wurlitzer Theater Organ on “Mr. Lucky from the 1960 album” Music from Mr. Lucky by Henry Mancini and his Orchestra. 2 min 2secs

In the fifties, on similar course with Wild Bill Davis in pioneering the use of the organ in the jazz trio format, was Missouri born Milton Brent “Milt” Buckner who is credited with developing the parallel chords style. Here he is heard playing with guitarist Kenny Burrell. The use of a guitarist (often with or without drums) as the other voice along in the jazz organ became a very popular format for the form.

4. Milt Buckner: “Mighty High” from his album from 1960 Mighty High with Kenny Burrell (gtr). 2 min 48 secs

Undoubtedly one of the most influential of all the Hammond B3 practitioners was “The Monster,” James Oscar “Jimmy” Smith. He switched to organ after hearing Wild Bill Davis in 1954. By 1956 he was offered a recording contract with Alfred Lion’s Blue Note Label after the impresario heard him in a Philadelphia club. Smith had his own distinctive setting on the pull bars and he used a percussive attack, the result became known as his signature sound. He was also a facile improviser and was adept as using his bass pedals to simulate the sound of a walking string bass. Here is an early example of Smith’s indelible sound.

5. Jimmy “The Monster” Smith: “The Sermon” from the 1959 album The Sermon with Lee Morgan(trpt), Kenny Burrell (gtr), Art Blakey (drms), Lou Donaldson (alto), Tina Brooks (tenor) 20m 12 secs

“Organ Grinder Swing” from the 1965 album Organ Grinder Swing with Kenny Burrell (gtr) and Grady Tate (drms). 2 min 10 secs features Smith in his prime.

Smith was touring in Europe when German guitarist Paulo Morello asked him what it was like to work with such famous guitarists like Wes Montgomery, George Benson and Pat Martino. Smith was quoted as telling Morello “Listen man-I teach guitar.” In fact, Smith played with many of the most notable jazz guitarists of his time including the aforementioned, Montgomery, Benson, Morello and Martino as well as Kenny Burrell, Grant Green and other fine players. He also played with horn players like Lou Donaldson, Lee Morgan and Tina Brooks.

After Jimmy Smith, there were whole legions of players who were undeniably influenced by his style on the B3. While many took on their own unique sound leaning more on soul, blues or funk, it wasn’t until Larry Young that the organ was taken into a completely different and more modern direction. Here are some of my remaining choices for most memorable performances on the instrument all the way into the modern day.

6. James Harrell “Jimmy” McGriff: “All About My Girl” from MG Blues 1962 drummer unknown 3min 54 secs

7. “Brother” Jack McDuff : “That’s A Goodun” from the 1963 album Live with George Benson (gtr), Red Holloway (tenor). Joe Dukes (drms). 8min 16 sec

8. Don Patterson: “Hip Cake Walk” from the 1964 album Hip Cake Walk with Leonard Houston (tenor), Billy James (drms). 16 min 40 sec

9. Larry Young: aka Khalid Yasin “Luny Tune” on Grant Green’s 1964 Talkin’ About! With Grant Green (gtr), Elvin Jones (drms). 7 min 43 secs

From his brilliant album Unity from 1966 “Monk’s Dream” with Elvin Jones.

10. Richard “Groove” Holmes: “Misty” from the 1965 release Soul Message with George Randall (gtr) and Jimmie Smith (drms). 6min 1 sec

Make no mistake about it the ladies have come to this party with Shirley Scott, Rhonda Scott and Barbara Dennerlien all struting their chops. Here is Queen of the organ Shirley Scott.

11. Shirley Scott : “Rapid Shave” from Queen of the Organ live at the Front Room, Newark, NJ 1965. with Stanley Turrentine (tenor), Bob Cranshaw (bs), Otis Finch (drms). 8 min 23 secs

12. Charles “The Mighty Burner” Earland: “More Today Than Yesterday” from Black Talk 1969 with Melvin Sparks (gtr), Idris Muhammad (drms), Buddy Caldwell (congas), Houston Person ( tenor), Virgil Jones (trmpt). 11 min 12sec

The next selection is my tip of the hat to the whole generation of prog rockers that took up the mantle of the B3. While not truly jazz players, they did make the organ a memorable part of the music of the sixties, seventies and beyond. Lee Michaels played one of the best, most animated Blues organ solos I have ever heard “live.” He just rocked the house on that B3 and his playing was more traditionally rooted in the B3 jazz /blues sound, so I have used him as a surrogate for all those guys who rocked the B3. That list includes Keith Emerson, Jon Lord, Rod Argent, Brian Auger, Stevie Winwood, Greg Allman, Greg Rolei, Rick Wakeman, Booker T. Jones, Billy Preston, Mark Stien, Ray Manzarek, Garth Hudson, Mathew Fisher and Al Kooper.

13. Lee Michaels “Stormy Monday” Blues from Lee Michaels 1969 with “Frosty” Bartholomew Eugene Frost-Smith 5 min 15secs

For many United States B3 followers the French organist Eddie Louiss will be a new name and many thanks to Noah Baerman at http://blog.noahjazz.com for pointing this fine artist out to me.

14. Eddy Louiss: “Bohemia After Dark” from the 1972 album Bohemia After Dark with Jimmy Gourley (gtr), Guy Pederson (bass), Kenny Clarke (drms). 5min 53 secs

15. Joey DeFrancesco: “Work Song” from the 1993 Live at the Five Spot with Robert Landham (alto), Paul Bollenback (gtr), Byron “Wookie” Landham (drms), Grover Washington Jr. (tenor), Jim Henry (trmpt). 9 min 33 secs

16. Larry Goldings: “The Acrobat” from Peter Bernstein’s 1998 Earthtones with Peter Berntstein (gtr) and Bill Stewart (drms). 9 min 59 secs

17. Barbara Dennerlien and Rhoda “Barefoot Lady” Scott : “Nova” from a live performance in Switzerland in 2002 with Felix Simtaine (drms). 8min 22 secs

18. Sam Yahel: “Truth and Beauty” from his 2005 album Truth and Beauty with Joshua Redman (tenor) and Brian Blade (drms.) 7min 59 secs

19. Pat Bianchi: “Theme for Ernie” from his 2006 album East Coast Roots with Mark Whitfield (grt), Bryon Landham (drms)

20. Vince “The Prince” Seneri: “Overdrive” from the 2007 album The Prince’s Groove with Randy Brecker (trpt), Paul Bollenback (gtr), Gary Fritz (perc), Buddy Williams (drms). 4 min 33 secs

21. Tony Monaco: “S’About” from his 2008 album Tony Monaco Live at the Orbit Room with Ted Quinlan (gtr), Vito Rezza (drms). 11 min 49 secs

22. Dr. Lonnie Smith: “A Matterapat” from his Up! from 2009 with Peter Bernstein (gtr), Donald Harrison (alto), Herlin Riley (drms). 6min 47 secs

23. Mike LeDonne: “Bopsolete” from his 2010 release he Groover with Eric Alexander (tenor), Peter Bernstein (gtr), Joe Farnsworth (drms). 6 min 5 secs

24. Jared Gold: “Shadowboxing” from his 2013 release Intuition with Dave Stryker (gtr) and McCLenty Hunter (drms). 5 min 5 secs

25. Brian Charette: “Aiight!!” from 2014 release Square_One with Yotam Silberstein (gtr) and Mark Ferber (drms). 3 min 23 secs