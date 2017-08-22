Twenty Reasons to Date My Brain Injured Son

In September 2016, my 22-year old son Spencer suffered two hemorrhagic strokes and spent 56 days in the hospital, recovering from the strokes and two brain surgeries that followed. When he was released from the hospital, he spent eight months in a brain injury day program rehabilitating. His primary deficits were weakness on his right side including a limp, caused by the stokes, and a short-term memory impairment.

Spencer’s recovery over the past year has been nothing short of a miracle. Don’t just take my word for it, ask his neurosurgeon who has seen a lot over the years and can’t help but express his wonderment when Spencer goes for his checkups.

In less than a year, Spencer’s short-term memory span has gone from literally seconds (imagine being in the middle of making breakfast and forgetting what you are doing) to days, and it continues to improve. He has a barely perceptible limp, and his fine motor skills which wouldn’t allow him to open a ziplock packet of cheese six months ago have now improved to point that he builds bikes for a bike shop in his home town of Bellingham, WA.

If you met Spencer today, it would be hard for you to tell he’d suffered a brain injury and spent most of the past year in rehabilitation. He remembers everything leading up to his injury, and uses cognitive prosthetics (calendar reminders, alarms, etc) to help with his memory deficits that still remain.

A few weeks ago, Spencer had one of his few moments of self pity. He said he was worried about returning to college in the fall to pursue his engineering degree, and also expressed that he wanted to start dating again. As his mother, I want everything for my son that he wants for himself, so I’m putting it out to the universe--or at least to young women who live near Bellingham, WA--what a catch my 23-year old son is. Here are just a few of the many reasons why.

Spencer is:

Kind. When it comes to actually committing to someone for a long term relationship, kindness is essential. If things get serious, you picture spending time with this person and his friends, family, and potentially building a family in the future. Anything less than kindness is unacceptable. Stokes often amplify a person’s strongest personality traits. This means if you’re mean, a stroke will make you meaner. Spencer has always been kind. So guess what? Now he’s even kinder. In fact he’s the kindest person I know. No one is a close second. Polite. He opens doors. clears dishes, remembers birthdays, and asks how your day was. Appreciative. He knows a smile and a thank you will get him far, just like his mother taught him. Chill. Another one of Spencer’s pre-stroke traits was his So Cal laid back disposition. Like kindness, this trait was also amplified by his stroke. Humorous. Manners matter. Good looks are a bonus. But humor is a must! It helps you deal with stress, and it also makes you more pleasant to be around. Spencer can make anyone laugh and is quick to see the humor in awkward situations., Outdoorsy. You won’t find Spencer sitting around on a beautiful day re-watching Season One of Game of Thrones. It’s much more likely he’ll be out mountain biking, or hiking with his boxer, and constant side-kick, Moon. Generous. I’ve seen him pay for expensive dinners and heard him offer to pay for his past girlfriend’s car repairs and actually got on his case once about how generous he is. Granted, one of the few downsides to Spencer is he doesn’t own a car so the driving will be on you, but rest assured he’ll pump and pay for the gas. Smart. Others sometimes mistake Spencer’s short-term memory impairment with his intelligence. They couldn’t be more wrong. Hello...this guy is an engineering major. Gorgeous. Okay, so I’m biased, however, more than one unbiased person has told him he looks like Bradley Cooper. Just sayin’. Great cook. Spencer’s dad is a professional chef so Spencer comes by his cooking skills honestly. If the way to your heart is through your stomach, then Spencer’s your guy! Grateful. Having been given a new lease on life, there is always something for which Spencer is expressing gratitude. He sees the world with different eyes than most of us and his appreciation for beauty, kindness and all things awesome is contagious! Honest. Honesty is the foundation for relationships. You can relax into your relationship with Spencer because you can be confident that Spencer is going to be honest with you. How cool is that? High Integrity. Like his mom, Spencer speaks up when he sees an injustice so you can also count on him to have your back. Genuine. There’s no varnish or superficiality about my kid. What you see is what you get. If he compliments you, he means it. If he offers feedback, he means that too. Makes for very little game playing. Affectionate. If he got his cooking skills from his dad, then you might say he got his affectionate side from me. I’m half Italian and give out a lot of hugs and kisses to those I love. Spencer is a very good student. Sensitive. Spencer is generally attuned to the feelings of others which will save you from having to spell them out for him. Spontaneous. Do you like to pick up and go places at the drop of a hat? Great news--so does Spencer! Secure. It’s pretty difficult to rattle Spencer. He is self aware and because he’s been through a lot he doesn’t sweat the small stuff, or cave to ridiculous social conventions. Confident. By which I don’t mean cocky. Spencer has a strong presence and purpose that you can feed off of and feel empowered by. In the moment. Think about it. If you couldn’t remember what happened a minute ago, where would you be? You’d be in the here and now. That’s where Spencer has spent a lot of time in the past year, in the here and now, and although he can now remember what happened days ago and plan for the future, the most meaningful lesson of nearly dying is that it is only the present moment that truly matters--the one we’re living in, right here, right now.