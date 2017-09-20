Twice Baked Pizza Stuffed Potatoes

Whether or not you’re gluten-free, these tasty ‘taters satisfy a pizza craving like nobody’s business. Sassy tomato sauce, savory mozzarella cheese and any toppings you want (pepperoni, olive, green pepper?). Make them up ahead of time and pop them in the oven (toaster oven, even) half and hour before you want to eat.

Recipe is per potato, which equals one large serving or two sides.

1 Russet potato

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons sour cream

Salt to taste

Big pinch garlic powder or 1 small clove garlic, minced

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup pizza sauce

1/2 cup shredded whole milk mozzarella cheese

Toppings of choice

Wash potatoes. Prick several times with a fork or sharp knife, place on a microwave safe plate and microwave for 5 minutes. Turn over and microwave for 3-5 minutes longer. If you are making more than 1 potato, start by microwaving 5 minutes, turn each and microwave at least 5 minutes longer.

Remove from the oven (careful, they’ll be hot) and slice in half lengthwise. Carefully scoop cooked potato out from skin and place into a bowl, set skin aside. Pre-heat oven to 375º. Mash potato with butter, sour cream, salt, garlic powder (or fresh garlic) and Parmesan cheese. Fill each skin half evenly with cheesy potato and flatten the tops.