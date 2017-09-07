The cast and crew of the upcoming “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” are skipping the film’s New York premiere and helping victims of Hurricane Harvey instead.

A spokesperson for Twentieth Century Fox confirmed the decision to E! News, citing the star-studded hurricane relief telethon planned for Sept. 12.

“Twentieth Century Fox Film will be donating the money budgeted for the premiere to several of the non-profit groups associated with the telethon,” the rep said. Hurricane Harvey slammed into Texas and Louisiana late last week, dumping roughly 27 trillion gallons of rain on the area and displacing tens of thousands of people.

Proceeds from the telethon are set to benefit United Way of Greater Houston, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children, Direct Relief, Feeding Texas and The Mayor’s Fund for Hurricane Harvey Relief.

In Hollywood, the team behind “Kingsman” isn’t alone in helping out those affected by Harvey. Sandra Bullock, Miley Cyrus and Kevin Hart are just a few of the stars who have chipped in with major donations.

“Kingsman: The Golden Circle,” the follow-up to 2015′s “Kingsman: Secret Service” stars Halle Berry, Colin Firth, Jeff Bridges, Elton John, Taron Egerton and Channing Tatum. Other events associated with the film, including its Sept. 18 world premiere in London, are set to go on as planned.