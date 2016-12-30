WEDDINGS

'Twilight's' Ashley Greene Is Engaged And Her Ring Is Gorgeous

The actress is ending 2016 with a bang and some bling! 💍

Ashley Greene will be ringing in the New Year with a new fiancé and a sparkly engagement ring

On Thursday, the “Twilight” actress revealed that she is engaged to Australian TV personality Paul Khoury, after he popped the question on Dec. 19 during a trip to New Zealand and Australia.

Greene shared a video of the big moment at Bridal Veil Falls (how appropriate!) in Waikato, New Zealand on Instagram writing, “This is the most beautiful moment I could have ever hoped for. You’ve successfully made me the happiest, luckiest woman alive. I can’t wait to show you my unfaltering immeasurable love for the rest of our lives.”

The couple even posted some photos of the stunning oval-cut diamond ring for us to fawn over. 

Khoury, who is close friends with actor Liam Hemsworth, shared some sweet words about his fiancée on Instagram. 

“I promise to put a smile on your face for the rest of our lives,” he wrote. “You complete me in ways I didn’t even know was possible. I love you more than anything and excited to take this next step in life with you!”

The couple has been dating since 2013. 

