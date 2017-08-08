Twin Nuclear Dangers: Kim Jong Un And Donald Trump

Today has brought concerning news regarding North Korea's nuclear weapons program, a rash reaction from Donald Trump, and a dangerous endorsement of war from a prominent minister in Texas with ties to the president.

Every diplomatic effort must be made to stop North Korea from furthering their weapons program. Any military action would put the civilian population of South Korea at great danger. Military action can only be used as a defense and with Congressional approval. It would be bloody and horrifying and should not be considered without great deliberation. North Korea's leadership is unstable and violent. Every effort must be made to protect the civilian populations of both South and North Korea from Kim Jong Un's power plays.

In response to news about North Korea’s advancement in their weapons program, Mr. Trump has promised that any further threats from North Korea will be met with "fire and fury." His response was irresponsible and prompted a new threat from North Korea up to attack Guam. The world needs measured and rational leadership and not bellicose threats. This is a moment of maximum danger, which could be easily be made worse.

The House and Senate should take immediate action to require Congressional approval of any use of nuclear weapons as a first strike option.

Sadly, Dr. Robert Jeffress, pastor of First Baptist Church of Dallas and an advisor to the president, issued a statement today saying: “In the case of North Korea, God has given Trump authority to take out Kim Jong Un.” Dr. Jeffress' reckless statement is an endorsement of a theology of war and in my opinion as a minister in the United Church of Christ is in direct contradiction to the teachings of Jesus, the prince of peace.