08/07/2017 03:32 pm ET

Two By Two, They Posed For The Camera At This Year's Twins Days Festival

We're getting double vision from all the siblings who flocked to Twinsburg, Ohio.

By Chris McGonigal
Teake Zuidema
Arnette (left) and Anette Avery have their picture taken at the Twinsburg Twins Days Festival on Aug. 4.

Since 1976, the Twinsburg Twins Days Festival in Ohio has welcomed thousands of twins from around the world to celebrate what it’s like to be part of a pair.

This past weekend, twins were encouraged to dress to honor their family heritage or show off their local pride. Photographer Teake Zuidema, who regularly takes pictures at the festival, asked some of them to pose for portraits. (Note that Twins Days welcomes all doubles, although identical twins tend to draw the camera more.) 

Seventy-year-old African-American sisters Arnette and Anette Avery, for instance, are also part Scotch-Irish and part Cherokee. Other twins referenced their Greek, Swiss, Dutch, Canadian and Puerto Rican histories. 

Some sets of twins highlighted their favorite sports teams or just had fun with comic book heroes. Or they came looking very sharp ― and that was surely enough.

Zuidema, who recently became a U.S. citizen himself, enjoys the spirit and diversity of the festival, “At the Twins Days you meet Americans, and some non-Americans, from all different races, religions, heritages and different walks of life. To me, it also seems to be a very American thing that adults don’t mind to dress up and be seen and photographed,” he told HuffPost.

He also knows why images of twins are so appealing: There’s an “extra dimension and extra power because you see everything in double.”

See the rest of Teake Zuidema’s portraits from the Twinsburg Twins Festival below.

  • Teake Zuidema
    Ned (left) and Fred Mitchell, 67, always dress super sharp for Twins Days.
  • Teake Zuidema
    Rebecca (left) and Abigail Geiser, 16, go steampunk.
  • Teake Zuidema
    Donna (left) and Melanie Bather hail from the United Kingdom.
  • Teake Zuidema
    Roselle Burrello (left) and Cecelia Horvath celebrate their Italian heritage.
  • Teake Zuidema
    Timothy (left) and Larry Leonakis express their Greek and American pride.
  • Teake Zuidema
    Kyleigh (left) and Ryleigh cheer the Pittsburgh Penguins' back-to-back Stanley Cup wins.
  • Teake Zuidema
    Daniel (left) and Zachery Ross love Greco-Roman wrestling.
  • Teake Zuidema
    Julie (left) and Angelica Rivera highlight their Puerto Rican heritage.
  • Teake Zuidema
    Linda (left) and Laura Mellor go red, white and blue.
  • Teake Zuidema
    Tia (left) and Tanya Dmuchowski come from Boston.
  • Teake Zuidema
    Cody (left) and Chase Strawser bow to Spider-Man. Or are they Peter Parker?
  • Teake Zuidema
    Diane (left) and Donna Perrck embrace their Dutch ancestry.
  • Teake Zuidema
    Evan (left) and Johanna Gill are regulars at Twins Days.
  • Teake Zuidema
    Mike (left) and Mark Smith show off their Scottish background.
  • Teake Zuidema
    Jerry (left) and John Starrett are all American.
  • Teake Zuidema
    Elijah (left) and Aaron Morghulis are soccer fans from Maryland.
  • Teake Zuidema
    Briana (left) and Brittany Deane celebrate their German-Swiss heritage.
  • Teake Zuidema
    Max (left) and Zac Prizant come from Youngstown, Ohio.
  • Teake Zuidema
    Marci (left) and Tami Kampelman dress as members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. (Yes, they're from Canada.)
  • Teake Zuidema
    Mary (left) and Elizabeth Gillen have fun with their Irish history.
  • Teake Zuidema
    Arnette (left) and Anette Avery count African, Scotch-Irish and Cherokee ancestors.

Chris McGonigal Photo Editor, HuffPost

