COMEDY
06/27/2017 03:30 pm ET

Twitter Admires The President's Way With Words By Playing #TrumpsWritingRules

After what feels like an eternity as president, he must have a few tips.

By Andy McDonald

The president’s word usage most resembles a newspaper passing through a chipper shredder. Or you could say it’s like America is a cat trying frantically to catch the laser dot that is the point Trump is making at any particular time.

For this week’s HuffPost Comedy hashtag game, we wanted to know some of #TrumpsWritingRules. Here are some of the very best.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Suggest a correction
Andy McDonald Comedy Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Donald Trump Twitter Hashtag Games
Subscribe to the Entertainment email.
Home to your favorite fan theories and the best movie recs.
Twitter Admires The President's Way With Words By Playing #TrumpsWritingRules

CONVERSATIONS