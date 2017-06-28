This Bill Belichick Photo Shoot Is Making Twitter Freak Out

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and his longtime girlfriend, Linda Holliday, recently posed for the cover of Nantucket Magazine.
The 65-year-old coach, who is usually most comfortable in a Patriots sweatshirt or a hoodie without sleeves, donned a pinstriped suit jacket for the shoot. Check out this steely-eyed gaze:
Of course, Twitter users just couldn’t handle this other side of Belichick and went wild with some of the photos:
Others said Belichick looked like he was posing for a movie poster or romance novel:
Or even worse, a Cialis ad:
But most people figured Bill was probably just thinking about football:
Be sure to check out Belichick and Holliday’s interview with Nantucket Magazine.
The HuffPost Lifestyle newslet
CONVERSATIONS