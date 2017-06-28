This Bill Belichick Photo Shoot Is Making Twitter Freak Out

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and his longtime girlfriend, Linda Holliday, recently posed for the cover of Nantucket Magazine.

The 65-year-old coach, who is usually most comfortable in a Patriots sweatshirt or a hoodie without sleeves, donned a pinstriped suit jacket for the shoot. Check out this steely-eyed gaze:

Here it is! 🏈 N Magazine's 15th anniversary cover featuring the one-and-only Bill Belichick and Linda Holliday #Patriots #BillBelichick pic.twitter.com/ohR0nU1BMl — Nantucket Magazine (@NMagazine) June 27, 2017

Of course, Twitter users just couldn’t handle this other side of Belichick and went wild with some of the photos:

The face of romance. pic.twitter.com/NskALMl9Qj — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) June 27, 2017

this was a waste of time pic.twitter.com/tN88OnGuyI — nolan thomas (@nthomas104) June 27, 2017

Rare glimpse of Bill Belichick in relaxed, non-football mode. pic.twitter.com/5DnObj88vF — Denlesks (@Denlesks) June 27, 2017

Nice to see Bill Belichick looking relaxed for once. pic.twitter.com/UdFjL1iRTt — Maggie Serota 🚽 (@maggieserota) June 28, 2017

Others said Belichick looked like he was posing for a movie poster or romance novel:

The new James Bond movie looks dreadful https://t.co/rWZA2BmYCk — Daniel Hansen (@TheGrandDanny) June 27, 2017

That should be the cover for every romance novel for all eternity — Jeff Pollard (@jffpollard) June 27, 2017

Oh my god, Bill Belichick is the new James Bond. Can't wait to see him star in "SpyGate." pic.twitter.com/oMDBBcNmTE — Brad Evans (@YahooNoise) June 27, 2017

Or even worse, a Cialis ad:

Is it just me or does Belichick's photo spread with his lady kinda remind you of a Cialis ad? pic.twitter.com/Aa64fkEQYQ — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 28, 2017

But most people figured Bill was probably just thinking about football:

When you're trying to exude love but can't get the poor performance of the third-string LBs out your mind. https://t.co/wKyZ4YZo50 — Alfredo (@NOLA_Fredo) June 27, 2017

Thought bubble: "Let's make this stupid photo shoot quick, I've got veterans to cut and film to watch." https://t.co/SFhEuHsglr — Pat Forde (@YahooForde) June 27, 2017

Be sure to check out Belichick and Holliday’s interview with Nantucket Magazine.