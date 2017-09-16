President Trump on fighter pilots: "They're better looking than Tom Cruise and we know they can fight better" https://t.co/SAIm108H7v

People online took great delight in trolling President Donald Trump over his apparent lack of movie knowledge on Friday.

During a speech to United States Air Force members at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, Trump cracked a joke about his audience being “better looking” than Hollywood star Tom Cruise.

“I just met a lot of these folks,” he said. “They are better looking than Tom Cruise and we know they can fight better and we know they can fly better. They better be able to. Great people.”

But in indirectly referencing Cruise’s role as Maverick in the hit 1986 movie “Top Gun,” Trump appeared to forget (or not realize) that Cruise played a Navy pilot, and not an Air Force one, in the film.

Twitter users were quick to call the commander in chief out over the gaffe:

Does he know, I wonder, that Tom Cruz played a Navy pilot, not an Air Force one? — Richard Iniguez (@riniguez23) September 16, 2017

Trump actually compared Tom Cruise in Top Gun (Navy pilots) with real Air Force cadets. Seems normal for a guy mostly out of reality pic.twitter.com/1PXM4AHl04 — Otto Titsling (@thuffrn) September 15, 2017

So I guess Trump's speechwriter forgot to mention that "Top Gun" is a Navy movie? — Chris Pandolfo (@ChrisCPandolfo) September 15, 2017

When Trump addressed the Air Force servicemen and compared them to Tom Cruise, did anyone tell him the Top Gun program is run by the NAVY? — Jeff Sykes (@sykotwit) September 16, 2017

(Did anyone tell Trump the Top Gun school is for US Naval aviators?) https://t.co/TRuK5YiOnq — Maggie Jordan: (@MaggieJordanACN) September 15, 2017

Other people, meanwhile, suggested that Trump just thought the film was actually a documentary:

He knows Top Gun isn't a documentary...right? I mean Goose didn't fake his own death,go to work in ER then as a Judge in New York — Bewmb (@Bewmb) September 15, 2017

Clearly he thinks Top Gun was a documentary 😁 — Rose Ford (@RoseColoredFact) September 15, 2017

obviously trump thinks top gun was a documentary. — Julie Gerstein (@havethehabit) September 15, 2017

What does that even mean? Does he think Top Gun was a documentary? — Chris (@CeePetes) September 15, 2017

Sounds like everything he knows about the military, he learned from watching movies. Great training for C-I-C. — MZ (@72mz) September 16, 2017

Some, however, speculated that Trump was actually saying that Air Force pilots are better than Navy ones:

Trump says USAF pilots can fly better than Tom Cruise.

I don't think he realizes that's a dig at the Navy. — Leigh Giangreco (@LeighGiangreco) September 15, 2017