People online took great delight in trolling President Donald Trump over his apparent lack of movie knowledge on Friday.
During a speech to United States Air Force members at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, Trump cracked a joke about his audience being “better looking” than Hollywood star Tom Cruise.
“I just met a lot of these folks,” he said. “They are better looking than Tom Cruise and we know they can fight better and we know they can fly better. They better be able to. Great people.”
But in indirectly referencing Cruise’s role as Maverick in the hit 1986 movie “Top Gun,” Trump appeared to forget (or not realize) that Cruise played a Navy pilot, and not an Air Force one, in the film.
Twitter users were quick to call the commander in chief out over the gaffe:
Other people, meanwhile, suggested that Trump just thought the film was actually a documentary:
Some, however, speculated that Trump was actually saying that Air Force pilots are better than Navy ones:
