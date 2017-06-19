Twitter Gets Hilariously Real About The Arrival Of Beyoncé's Twins

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s twins are finally here ― Gemini babies no less! ― and the internet was understandably sent into social media convulsions over the arrival. When pictures of these two mini-Beys are released, the world will quake ― and the pope might feel the need to weigh in at some point.
Until then, here are just a few of the funniest reactions to the latest additions to the Carter family.
Beyonce created 2 whole albums in secrecy. I wouldn't be surprised if these twins already graduated college. #beyonce #beyoncetwins— Natayio (@natayio) June 18, 2017
Beyoncé after giving birth to twin #1:— Joshua 🌙 (@JoshuaNasser) June 18, 2017
"I could have another you in a minute, matter fact he'll be here in a minute, baby." #BeyonceTwins pic.twitter.com/RXLXOfZAJb
Congrats to Beyoncé, leading the matriarchy by deliberately stealing the spotlight on a day devoted to men. #beyoncetwins— Marissa Stubbe (@mlstoobby) June 18, 2017
Beyonce gonna come out the hospital with the twins like:#beyoncetwins #Beyoncebirth #Beyonce pic.twitter.com/RL2WJSM6xY— Pitori (@katleho_seale) June 18, 2017
When #Beyonce twins realize they came out of BEYONCE. pic.twitter.com/SC3GFvXiC7— #GirlsTrip (@girlstripmovie) June 18, 2017
Love #Beyoncé but if she names her kids something along the lines of south and east then I think the internet might break... #compassclan— Ashley Desrosiers (@ashelina09) June 19, 2017
me sneaking in the hospital to visit #Beyonce and her twins pic.twitter.com/hb4Y8dCmO7— stay woke (@nadearaxc) June 18, 2017
#beyoncetwins are gemini...so she really had 4 babies— Abigail Heras (@Abiabbs) June 14, 2017
BRB, gonna spend all day refreshing @Beyonce's Instagram like... #beyoncetwins #didshegivebirthyet #refreshrefreshrefresh pic.twitter.com/ASUDILvyYu— Perez Hilton (@PerezHilton) June 15, 2017
Are the twins vocals in yet? #Beyoncetwins— KING Carmen (@MrsDDotCarter) June 6, 2017
#Beyoncé gave birth to twins - now making sleep deprivation Jay Z's 100th problem.— Logan Randall (@lrandallwrites) June 19, 2017
