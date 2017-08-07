People Got Some Stuff Off Their Chests With #ConfessYourUnpopularOpinions

On Twitter, people chime in on trending topics all the time, whether it be the news of the day or a hashtag game. But popular is easy. What about the unpopular side of you? The opinions you would likely never share in such a public space?
Twitter users came through with a cathartic social media experiment called #ConfessYourUnpopularOpinions this week. And confess the people did.
I, for example ... don’t like ice cream ...
I’m sorry! I like shakes, but I just don’t see the point of eating ice cream. But I digress.
Here are some of the funniest tweets from the hashtag. Note: We’ve withheld tweets from people who said Beyoncé is overrated, because it would be irresponsible to put a Beyhive target on their back.
Readers who dog-ear pages are people too.#ConfessYourUnpopularOpinions pic.twitter.com/hbe6nMR4jj— Waterstones (@Waterstones) August 7, 2017
Ugly babies exist, and the parents know their child is ugly. #ConfessYourUnpopularOpinions— Reshma Miah (@reshma_miah) August 7, 2017
#ConfessYourUnpopularOpinions Tangled's better than Frozen... pic.twitter.com/dELKBhJgQo— Natalie Rowe (@OnlyNatalieRowe) August 7, 2017
Big bang theory is funny sometimes #ConfessYourUnpopularOpinions— Sir Morgz (@DMorgz06) August 7, 2017
Bacon is overrated! Feels good to get it out! 😂 It's good but DAYUM people act like it's made of gold! Lol! #ConfessYourUnpopularOpinions— AngryWhiteFemale (@DianeAzarian) August 7, 2017
People who don't have a junk drawer are weird #ConfessYourUnpopularOpinions— Queen of Shade🇺🇸 (@Gravityisback1) August 7, 2017
I like the Matthew McConaughey Lincoln commercials#ConfessYourUnpopularOpinions— Janice 🏃♀️ (@jannyfayray) April 6, 2017
#ConfessYourUnpopularOpinions Tea is gross, every flavor, every temperature.— Tyren the 🐐 (@Tyren4President) August 7, 2017
#ConfessYourUnpopularOpinions Super Mario 64 is the worst Mario game.— Glass Half Broken (@ghbcomedy) August 7, 2017
Don't take your children anywhere in public until they are at least 10 years old, maybe even 20. #ConfessYourUnpopularOpinions— Laurin Suiter (@LaurinSuiter) August 7, 2017
Boomerang is the worst thing to happen to Instagram #confessyourunpopularopinions— Reagan Knopp (@reaganknopp) July 7, 2017
Money CAN buy you happiness. #confessyourunpopularopinions— Tim Sell (@tsell49) August 7, 2017
I hate avocado toast #ConfessYourUnpopularOpinions— Olivia Grimes (@TheOliviaGrimes) August 7, 2017
#ConfessYourUnpopularOpinions— ©00[&th€9@ng (@coolandthegangs) August 7, 2017
I hope the guy who invented Autocorrect burns in hello!
