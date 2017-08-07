People Got Some Stuff Off Their Chests With #ConfessYourUnpopularOpinions

On Twitter, people chime in on trending topics all the time, whether it be the news of the day or a hashtag game. But popular is easy. What about the unpopular side of you? The opinions you would likely never share in such a public space?

Twitter users came through with a cathartic social media experiment called #ConfessYourUnpopularOpinions this week. And confess the people did.

I, for example ... don’t like ice cream ...

I’m sorry! I like shakes, but I just don’t see the point of eating ice cream. But I digress.