Twitter Has Become Donald Trump’s Weapon of Choice; Jack Dorsey’s Inaction Is No Longer Acceptable

Trump’s war against the American news media, the Constitution, and everyone who simply disagrees with him, has entered uncharted waters. Twitter must either stop him from using their service, or they must be shut down themselves.

Earlier this year, I wrote an open letter to Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Donald Trump’s favorite weapon, Twitter. In it, I spoke of Trump’s penchant for treating everyone with whom he has a disagreement as an enemy, a group which includes entire minority groups, women, the news media, and even individual reporters — in particular, Katy Tur of NBC News.

I have also spoken of Trump’s attempts to use Twitter as a sort of state-run media outlet in and of itself, using the service as a means to personally discredit the media, as well as our own intelligence agencies. This piece, and one linked within it, explain far more about Trump’s war against the free press, but to summarize: He has called out the media as “fake news” numerous times; he calls out the so-called “failing” New York Times on a seemingly daily basis; he has shut out American reporters in favor of Russian reporters; his press team enacted what amounted to a temporary ban on on-camera press briefings; and he continues to verbally assault media figures publicly, particularly on Twitter. Read my previous articles or simply research Trump attacks on the news media; there are many, many examples of Trump’s war to discredit the American press.

The fact is, we can always be critical of the press and how it performs its primary functions. We can question the accuracy of facts or ask reporters for more information on why they wrote or reported on something as they did. We can even light a proverbial fire under them if they are not covering something important, or if they get something completely wrong. These are all normal functions of a working democracy, where the people and the press have the freedom to exchange such opposing views and to ask for clarification and correction when necessary. And if Donald Trump and his administration were acting in accordance with American values in its challenging of the media, we would likely be having a far different discussion.

But Trump has — as he has virtually everything in his presidency — turned valid criticism of the media upside down. He has done this in several different ways, examples of which I just posted above. Trump’s intent is not just to challenge the media to ensure it is doing its job accurately and effectively; he is instead trying to shame and discredit it in the eyes of the American public, to reduce the influence of any reporting which may imbue a negative perception of his administration among the citizenry. In other words: He is trying to shut down any reporting which casts himself or his presidency in a negative light. Donald Trump only wants positive press coverage to see the light of day. However, in light of the allegations against he and his team regarding collusion with Russia to rig the 2016 election, positive press is hard to come by.

And that’s basically where Trump’s use of Twitter comes in. In a speech at his inaugural ball, Trump literally stated his intention to use Twitter as a means to bypass the news media:

At the Freedom Ball, the second soiree of the evening, Trump slammed “phony polls” and the “dishonest media.”

“Let me ask you, should I keep the Twitter going or not,” Trump asked attendees at the ball, which was held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. “The enemies keep saying, ‘Oh that’s terrible,’ but it’s a way of bypassing dishonest media.”

The response? The crowd roared with approval.

And since then, Trump has remained true to his word on his use of Twitter to do an end run around freedom of the press, delivering a message of ego, bluster, and bombast straight to the American people — except for those he decides to block because they disagree with him, at least. As that article ponders, however, Trump’s liberal use of the Block Button could land the administration in legal hot water:

“It’s like barring people at the door of a city council meeting because they criticized your policy,” said Katie Fallow, a senior attorney at the Knight First Amendment Institute, which is representing the blocked Twitter users.

The lawsuit advances novel legal theories about speech and civic participation at a time when Twitter is arguably the primary means of public communication employed by the president of the United States. Trump’s personal account has more than 33 million followers, and his tweets generally garner thousands of replies, dominate the news cycle and set the agenda for public debate.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer, who is named as a defendant in the suit along with White House director of social media Dan Scavino, said in June that Trump’s tweets should be considered “official statements”.

And this is where things become blurry: Since Trump all but refuses to use the official @POTUS Twitter handle for official government business, his constant use of a personal account to do so effectively turns that personal account into an official one. Trump has intermixed the use of Twitter for both personal and official government communications. And he has used the account to not only embarrass and discredit the news media, but also to speak of nuclear weapons and to make international threats:

My first order as President was to renovate and modernize our nuclear arsenal. It is now far stronger and more powerful than ever before.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2017

...Hopefully we will never have to use this power, but there will never be a time that we are not the most powerful nation in the world! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2017

Military solutions are now fully in place,locked and loaded,should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2017

Such statements help to demonstrate Trump’s failure to grasp the importance of his job as President of the United States. They also show that Trump’s use of Twitter as a way to circumvent the traditional news media, and many of the standard protocols of governance, is both reckless and potentially dangerous to the entire nation — if not the world.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Refuses to Act

Sadly, Twitter’s CEO, Jack Dorsey, has still failed to act upon the dangers he himself is introducing to the country simply by allowing Trump’s use of the Twitter platform to continue unabated. I myself have reported a number of tweets for violating Twitter’s TOS, including those he made against trans-gender folks just weeks ago:

After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

....Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

....victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

The second and third tweets in this series especially convey a very clear message to the trans-gender community: You are not welcome and have no importance to us as a nation. These two tweets clearly violate Twitter’s rules against directing harassment at a specific group of people. Yet here the tweets remain, and no action has been taken against Trump himself. And this is but one example; others, including actor Kal Penn, have been reporting Trump’s tweets for various reasons in an effort to have him booted from the platform, as well.

Hey @Twitter, is threatening nuclear war not a violation of terms of service? https://t.co/Gwz2EZHKnu — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) August 11, 2017

Seems pretty clear that you can't threaten mass murder via nuclear war, right @twitter? Asking for 7.4 billion friends. pic.twitter.com/333QtnECc4 — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) August 11, 2017

But Twitter CEO Dorsey remains unconvinced that any of these scenarios are reasons for him to ban Trump from Twitter. In an interview earlier this year, Dorsey said, in part:

“We are going to hold all accounts to the same standards. Our policy does [account for] newsworthiness as well, and that was requested by our policy team,” Dorsey said, when asked if he could consider a tweet from Trump “unacceptable” and banworthy.

“So we’re not taking something down that people should be able to report on and actually show that this is what the source said. It’s really important to make sure that we provide that source for the right reporting, and to minimize bias in articles.”

The bottom line is that, because Donald Trump is the President, his statements on Twitter are newsworthy. No amount of hate or abuse spewed from his account will be enough to kick him off of the service; Donald Trump gets a free pass because newsworthiness is more important than civility, values, or even preserving America as a nation.

Call to Action

It is therefore incumbent upon us as Twitter users to organize and take the matter directly to Dorsey himself. I am therefore calling for a “Twitter Day of Silence” to commence on November 8th, 2017, at 12:01 AM local time, whereby nobody tweets, DMs, likes, or retweets anything on the service until 12:01 AM local time on November 9th. November 8th, of course, was when our country decided to elect the monster known as Donald Trump to the Oval Office; it’s only fitting that the Twitter Day of Silence be held on the anniversary of that disastrous decision. The official hashtag will be #TwitterDayOfSilence.

The purpose of the day of silence is twofold. First: To send a message to Jack Dorsey that if he is unwilling to hold Donald Trump accountable for his interactions using the service, even in the interests of the country, then we are willing to stop using the service altogether. Secondly: A massive drop-off in the number of Twitter interactions would send an economic message to the company by depriving it of substantial ad revenue. As Twitter is already a company in questionable financial shape, anything which deprives it of revenue could worsen its financial condition.

And that’s exactly the point: If Twitter is unwilling to do the right thing for our country, then we must work toward its elimination, by implementing a mass exodus if need be. If the Twitter Day of Silence fails to achieve the desired outcome, then we must then push for an entire week of Twitter silence, culminating in the complete ceasing of its use if Dorsey cannot be convinced to ban Trump from the service. Should that day come, then we need to unite for the elimination of Twitter entirely, both as a service and a company, by working to cut off all of its sources of revenue through protests, boycotts, whatever that may entail. Because Twitter and Dorsey, as it stands right now, are effectively aiding and abetting Trump in his agenda. I would like for constitutional lawyers and scholars to speak about whether this could be considered an act of treason by Dorsey and the company — particularly if Trump himself is ultimately brought up on such charges and either removed from office or formally punished under the law.