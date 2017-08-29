Twitter Imparts Some Presidential Wisdom With #TrumpBackToSchoolTips

Summer is drawing to a close, and that means the younger, smaller humans among us are heading back to school to continue their education.
But before they do, Twitter thought they could use some good old fashioned presidential advice fro the commander-in-chief himself. After all, every kid dreams of one day becoming the president, right?
For this week’s HuffPost Comedy hashtag game, we decided to play #TrumpBackToSchoolTips! Here are some of the very best:
Do not enroll at Bowling Green. The massacre after effects are still being felt #TrumpBackToSchoolTips @HuffPostComedy— View from my Office (@viewfrommyoffic) August 29, 2017
If you get tired of your school, leave it for a younger, prettier one. #TrumpBackToSchoolTips— Corey Miller (@StopEatingBees) August 29, 2017
Don't read anything.— Hillary Miller (@CricketArt67) August 29, 2017
It's all fake news.#TrumpBackToSchoolTips@HuffPostComedy
Spelling is for LOOSERS. Play golf during that class. #TrumpBackToSchoolTips@HuffPostComedy— Johnny Taylor, Jr. (@hipsterocracy) August 29, 2017
#2 pencils are losers that will never be #1. Sad.— Jeff Dwoskin (@bigmacher) August 29, 2017
Use a pen!#TrumpBackToSchoolTips @HuffPostComedy
If you are caught cheating on an exam, just tell the teacher that Hillary Clinton cheated too— Dreamweasel (@Dreamweasel) August 29, 2017
#TrumpBackToSchoolTips
Blame your bad grades— The Grim Rieper (@RiepTide1999) August 29, 2017
on both sides#TrumpBackToSchoolTips
Poor liberals. No matter how much they study, there never going to be as smart as me. To bad. #TrumpBackToSchoolTips @HuffPostComedy pic.twitter.com/hhDhmwMYlN— CK (@charley_ck14) August 29, 2017
These high quality laminated maps will replace traditional U.S. maps in all American schools. Start studying!#TrumpBackToSchoolTips pic.twitter.com/ZFjnhhtN4A— Jake Robison 🌐 (@jakerobison1) August 29, 2017
Try the glue #TrumpBackToSchoolTips— Ryan (@rmdeco54) August 29, 2017
Ignore the fake mainstream morning announcements. #TrumpBackToSchoolTips— Jordan Power (@RealSuperPower) August 29, 2017
Use bone spurs as an excuse to get out of gym class #TrumpBackToSchoolTips— Dan Levey (@iamdanlevey) August 29, 2017
Don't cheat off the black kid, even if his answers are right. Better to be wrong than admit that. #TrumpBackToSchoolTips @HuffPostComedy— Richard Jeter (@MilesToGo13) August 29, 2017
Start calling the gym teacher low energy. By the second week, even he will believe it. Then, no more gym! #TrumpBackToSchoolTips— Chris O'Brien (@bigdweeb) August 29, 2017
#TrumpBackToSchoolTips Remember bullies are some fine people too.— Rese NiCole (@ResePie20) August 29, 2017
#TrumpBackToSchoolTips focus on your teacher's emails— Adam 💬 🔭🏈 (@adambrabant1) August 29, 2017
#TrumpBackToSchoolTips @HuffPostComedy This is called a book Mr President. pic.twitter.com/Ri0jAJIlp8— MichaelCoffee (@MichaelTCoffee) August 29, 2017
Frederick Douglass is dead #TrumpBackToSchoolTips— Generalissimo Trump (@Pol_PoTrump) August 29, 2017
Make friends with the good guys #TrumpBackToSchoolTips @HuffPostComedy pic.twitter.com/0BV1yyQ7P5— Jillian (@Pheramuse) August 29, 2017
#TrumpBackToSchoolTips @HuffPostComedy— Paul Lander (@paul_lander) August 29, 2017
Someone calls out 'Mueller, Mueller, Mueller,' don't answer. pic.twitter.com/cgSiv4vfZk
Electoral College will give you the best four years of your life #TrumpBackToSchoolTips— Paul Witham (@pwitham11) August 29, 2017
Drop Biology, pick up Eugenics. #TrumpBackToSchoolTips @HuffPostComedy— Matt Ott (@themattott) August 29, 2017
#TrumpBackToSchoolTips Bring your own lunch, we cut the program.— Mad Liberal Mom (@madliberalmom) August 29, 2017
"Don't bother going. I love the poorly educated!" #TrumpBackToSchoolTips @HuffPostComedy pic.twitter.com/gNX3VrnJeJ— Ben (@benisyourhero) August 29, 2017
