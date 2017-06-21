Twitter Is Having A Field Day With The New Man Bun Ken Doll

We reported Tuesday that Barbie was expanding its “Fashionistas” line to include 15 new Ken dolls with varying body types, skin tones and hairstyles.

Twitter did not take it well.

The new Ken dolls look like they're ready to take on the Bachelorette. pic.twitter.com/lAMwKga6Uo — Candace Lowry (@TheCandaceLowry) June 20, 2017

Every one of the new Ken Dolls is a different bartender who has ignored me — Mara Wilson (@MaraWilson) June 21, 2017

Not comfortable w/the roleplaying these Ken dolls bring to our classroom. Top middle mansplains Wonder Woman. Top right sends unwanted nudes pic.twitter.com/yrRk1ZMCnV — Los Feliz Daycare (@LosFelizDaycare) June 21, 2017

But the main object of ridicule was Man Bun Ken, the doll sporting a perfectly coiled plastic bun perched atop his head.

Twitter users immediately began making fun of his hairstyle:

That tiny out-of-place hair & faint undercut line 💯 pic.twitter.com/RyGtSZvNhA — Christy Havranek (@diopter) June 20, 2017

New Ken doll has a man-bun. Climbing back into bed. pic.twitter.com/AiuPUxS7hM — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) June 20, 2017

There's a new Ken doll with a Man Bun. He's paired with Very Sad And Embarrassed Barbie. https://t.co/FDZKGtMWOC — Josh Mankiewicz (@JoshMankiewicz) June 20, 2017

And speculating about his bad behavior:

Man-Bun Ken would definitely get drunk at a party and try to touch my hair pic.twitter.com/xxDX28Jho6 — Ashley C. Ford (@iSmashFizzle) June 20, 2017

Man-bun Ken thinks having a mother makes him a feminist pic.twitter.com/mW5tOavC6G — Ziwe (@ziwe) June 20, 2017

Man-bun Ken doll just interrupted me to tell me that Bernie would have won. pic.twitter.com/Mnu8pAXV7F — summer goth (@NicCageMatch) June 20, 2017

Man Bun Ken swipes right on every girl because, as he explains it, "Tinder is a numbers game." — Vanessa Golembewski (@vgolembewski) June 20, 2017

That new Ken doll has already ignored 2 of my texts while still liking my Instagram posts. — Alison Leiby (@AlisonLeiby) June 20, 2017

Man Bun Ken quickly came to represent all the worst qualities of a certain type of entitled 20-something guy we’ve all met.

Does man bun Ken doll also come with a Soul Cycle membership, vintage record player, and $50,000 in student loan debt? pic.twitter.com/ulEwGSxxb1 — Emily Jashinsky (@emilyjashinsky) June 20, 2017

The Ken doll with the man bun comes with a bottle of wine from Trader Joe's that it won't shut up about. — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) June 20, 2017

Man bun Ken knows you want to learn how he makes artisanal kombucha in his bathtub. pic.twitter.com/EukkRdcD31 — Kashana (@kashanacauley) June 21, 2017

Man Bun Ken has a few notes on the creative. pic.twitter.com/OkcZpIGeCo — R/GA (@RGA) June 21, 2017

And one user even found a way to turn him into an educational toy:

I like Man-bun fearsomely-groomed eyebrow Ken doll; this way you can act out stories with your daughters about whom to not date. pic.twitter.com/Zbv3buT9HO — quinn cummings (@quinncy) June 20, 2017

Man bun aside, we’re glad that Barbie is taking steps to evolve the brand into more diverse offerings, so that more kids can see themselves reflected in the toys they play with.