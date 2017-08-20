Twitter Throws Shade On Ivanka Trump's Eclipse Tweet

Ivanka Trump attempted to educate the masses on Monday’s solar eclipse. Instead, she got schooled by Twitter.
On Sunday morning, the president’s daughter posted a tweet with a graphic image explaining the eclipse.
Naturally, Twitter used it as an excuse to throw some shade at Ivanka Trump and the administration of President Donald Trump.
Some people thought Ivanka Trump was focusing on the wrong topic, considering the events of the past week.
Finally, one person hoped Ivanka Trump would educate the masses on another subject.
ALSO ON HUFFPOST
PHOTO GALLERIES
Dance Protest Outside Ivanka Trump's House
CONVERSATIONS