Twitter Throws Shade On Ivanka Trump's Eclipse Tweet

Ivanka Trump attempted to educate the masses on Monday’s solar eclipse. Instead, she got schooled by Twitter.

On Sunday morning, the president’s daughter posted a tweet with a graphic image explaining the eclipse.

Wondering how it works? In a solar #eclipse, the moon passes between the sun & Earth & blocks all or part of the sun for up to about 3 hrs. pic.twitter.com/5LYiseMui0 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 20, 2017

Naturally, Twitter used it as an excuse to throw some shade at Ivanka Trump and the administration of President Donald Trump.

That's longer than most White House employees last. — Brook Lundy (@brooklundy1) August 20, 2017

The only eclipse I'm worried about right now pic.twitter.com/3P4AiideAA — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) August 20, 2017

Did u ever wonder what that bright thing is in the sky? It's called S-U-N. Learn more about THE SUN. The Sun is very hot! pic.twitter.com/W7eNsHI0TM — President Kalola🇺🇸 (@BROWNPOTUS) August 20, 2017

Some people thought Ivanka Trump was focusing on the wrong topic, considering the events of the past week.

Thanks Ivanka. But we don't need your help understanding the eclipse. Perhaps you should help your dad understand what nazis stand for. — Keith Victor (@keithrvictor) August 20, 2017

Thank you! Now teach you dad the difference between heel and heal. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) August 20, 2017

Finally, one person hoped Ivanka Trump would educate the masses on another subject.