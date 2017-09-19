Trump Called Kim Jong Un ‘Rocket Man’ And Twitter Just Can’t

You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to know that a world leader shouldn’t hurl schoolyard insults at Kim Jong Un.
But on Tuesday, President Donald Trump called the North Korean leader a “Rocket Man” on a “suicide mission” during his first speech to the United Nations General Assembly.
“No nation on Earth has an interest in seeing this band of criminals arm itself with nuclear weapons and missiles,” he said. “The United States has great strength and patience, but if it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea.”
Trump’s doomsday warning comes after the United Nations Security Council enacted sanctions on Pyongyang, North Korea’s capitol, due to its nuclear and ballistic missile tests.
In response, Twitter users launched some jokes of their own.
