Twitter “Like” Sinks Lebanon’s Cybercrime Bureau Head

A Twitter “like” mocking Saudi women finally being allowed to drive sank a senior Lebanese official who for years struck fear in the hearts of her countrymen’s netizens.

Major Suzan Hajj Hobeiche, dubbed “Lebanon’s most powerful woman” who until recently headed the country’s Bureau of Cybercrime and Intellectual Property Rights (Cybercrime Bureau), was apparently relieved of her post and “reassigned” after she clicked on Twitter’s heart-shaped icon and her “like” of the disparaging remarks went viral.

Although she later deleted the “like,” and her account, the sledgehammer effect was felt far and wide, with admirers, critics, and pseudo-defenders turning the incident into hyper cyber fodder.

The original offending sarcastic tweet on September 29 was courtesy of controversial and provocative TV producer/director Charbel Khalil - noted for insulting just about everybody in his shows and marionette skits - in which he wrote:

“News of allowing women to drive cars in Saudi Arabia is incomplete, as they’re only allowed to drive booby-trapped cars,” with a hashtag saying “clarification.”

He later followed it with another tweet: “Go nuts, jump!”

Hobeiche “liked” the tweet, apparently realized the gravity of the reflexive action, and deleted it, but it was too late and screen shots of it made the rounds like wildfire.

Needless to say, the doodoo hit the fan big time, since this is a highly sensitive political matter in Lebanon.

Prime Minister Saad Hariri is closely allied with Saudi Arabia and presides over a government split along sectarian lines with pro- and anti-Saudi partisans.

The country’s president, Michel Aoun, is in a wobbly political arrangement with Hariri, and is allied with the pro-Iran Hezbollah, which Saudi Arabia considers a dangerous foe.

Sunni Saudi Arabia and Shiite Iran - in a tug-of-war through regional proxies - are vying for the top economic, military and ideological spot in the Middle East and beyond. Lebanon, the soft underbelly of the Arab world, is one of their playing fields.

Each Lebanese side has its cheerleaders, supporting media, and cyber warriors, so it wasn’t long before tweets and other social media posts, to say nothing of articles, blogposts, TV and radio reports were ablaze with news and views of Hobeiche’s sacking.

Saudi women chimed in with their comments to express outrage at being insulted by a Lebanese government official, and a female to boot.

“Major Suzan, we’re present economically, funds are in the billions, support for projects is available. I blame you for ‘liking’ a tweet with an obvious insult to us Saudi women,” tweeted Sarah Najem about Saudi Arabia’s financial largesse to the “land of the cedars” over the years.

Detractors said Hobeiche had also fallen victim to her “star” status since she was active on social media and had become famous as a result of her online presence which included other politically prickly posts – a no-no for someone in such a high profile position.

She’d reportedly been called to task on several occasions for the political tweets, and for personal pictures of her and her family.

Since its inception, the Cybercrime Bureau has rattled many journalists’, bloggers’, social media users’, and activists’ cages.

Set up to catch cyber criminals of various stripes, hackers and sex offenders, the bureau under Hobeiche also went after critics of thin-skinned politicians and netizens mocking authority in the country.

She hauled them in for questioning, had some incarcerated, and forced terrified targets to sign pledges they’d refrain from pointing their cyber barbs at the powers-that-be.

Writing in Al Modon, Rasha Al Atrash said Hobeiche was not just a formidable officer, but also a beautiful and intelligent woman who was probably targeted by misogynists. Hobeiche’s replacement is a man.

Al Atrash went further to question the bureau’s legitimacy, since it was created by virtue of an Internal Security Department memo in 2006 when it should have emanated from the cabinet based on an interior minister’s proposal.

“Are the sacked major’s performance, or the illegal bureau, the exception that proves the Lebanese rule in administration, politics and security?” she asked rhetorically.

While claiming she was all for freedom of expression provided it didn’t infringe on other people’s rights and venture into defamation, those on the receiving end of Hobeiche’s hospitality begged to differ, claiming she was a censorship enforcer.

