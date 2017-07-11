Twitter Plays #DonJrChildrensBooks On His Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day

Donald Trump Jr. has not been having a good week.
On Monday, he admitted to meeting a lawyer with close ties to the Kremlin, specifically to obtain “high level” damaging information about Hillary Clinton. And this after he and many Trump team members consistently denied that such meetings ever took place.
Now, Tuesday, he released emails onto Twitter ― perhaps without consulting a lawyer first? ― that seem more damning than vindicating.
Maybe he didn’t read many books growing up about morality tales or learning lessons. So for HuffPost Comedy’s hashtag game this week, we played #DonJrChildrensBooks!
Here are some of the very best tweets!
Oh the Prisons you'll go#DonJrChildrensBooks @HuffPostComedy— View from my Office (@viewfrommyoffic) July 11, 2017
No light in the attic #DonJrChildrensBooks @HuffPostComedy pic.twitter.com/s04nd8CkbZ— Jillian (@Pheramuse) July 11, 2017
How to Not Get Away With Collusion#DonJrChildrensBooks— Chris Dmytriw (@chrisdmytriw1) July 11, 2017
Everyone Colludes #DonJrChildrensBooks @HuffPostComedy— Eric Schmeric (@HepatitisAtoZ) July 11, 2017
Cop on Pop #DonJrChildrensBooks— Aaron Weinbaum (@aaronsayswhat1) July 11, 2017
The Little Kremlin That Could#DonJrChildrensBooks— Corey Miller (@StopEatingBees) July 11, 2017
The Giving Treason #DonJrChildrensBooks @HuffPostComedy pic.twitter.com/bTKwAahnSx— Ben (@benisyourhero) July 11, 2017
Everyone poops their pants when they might have committed treason. #DonJrChildrensBooks— Vulpes Viridis (@ViridisVulpe) July 11, 2017
#DonJrChildrensBooks Hop on Pop's coattails— Shuck (@GreatWhiteShuck) July 11, 2017
#DonJrChildrensBooks— Edward J Thomas (@UnknownWr1ter) July 11, 2017
The Giving Russian Lawyer
Goodnight Soon #DonJrChildrensBooks @HuffPostComedy— Johnny Taylor, Jr. (@hipsterocracy) July 11, 2017
One Fish 🐟— Jeff Dwoskin (@bigmacher) July 11, 2017
Two Fish 🐟 🐟
I'm kind of used to my Dad buying all my fish for me
#DonJrChildrensBooks
Everyone Snoops #DonJrChildrensBooks— Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) July 11, 2017
Horton Hears a Hunter #DonJrChildrensBooks pic.twitter.com/tbph7u2fFh— Willis Fitnurbut (@Construct101) July 11, 2017
Man Of Bowling Green Fables #DonJrChildrensBooks— ᗬ℮℮ Ꮯ℮αᏕ℮ᗬ (@deedlesghost) July 11, 2017
The Secret of Nimh-com-poop #DonJrChildrensBooks— Wade Ridley (@WadeintheToilet) July 11, 2017
Then Again, Maybe I Will #DonJrChildrensBooks pic.twitter.com/eb1La2m0uG— #Kevin (@justkevieHASH) July 11, 2017
The Very Power-Hungry Caterpillar. @HuffPostComedy #DonJrChildrensBooks— Orangina Bo Beena (@LaNaranjaMala) July 11, 2017
#DonJrChildrensBooks— cherylv (@c_reyes448) July 11, 2017
Diary of a Wealthy Kid
A Series of Unfortunate Emails #DonJrsChildrensBooks— Carly Ledbetter (@ledbettercarly) July 11, 2017
The BFKGB #DonJrChildrensBooks @HuffPostComedy— Richard Jeter (@MilesToGo13) July 11, 2017
If You Give A Trump A Ruskie #DonJrChildrensBooks pic.twitter.com/1kia5UnlcE— Andy Campbell (@AndyBCampbell) July 11, 2017
Trumpelthinskin#DonJrChildrensBooks— lancegould (@lancegould) July 11, 2017
-
Ivanka Drew & The Hardly Boys #DonJrChildrensBooks— 🔥Man On Fire🔥 (@Unseen17) July 11, 2017
-
#DonJrChildrensBooks— ButHerEmails🇺🇸 (@Scimommy) July 11, 2017
Are You There, Mr. Putin? It's Me, Donnie Jr.
