Twitter Plays #DonJrChildrensBooks On His Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day

Donald Trump Jr. has not been having a good week.

On Monday, he admitted to meeting a lawyer with close ties to the Kremlin, specifically to obtain “high level” damaging information about Hillary Clinton. And this after he and many Trump team members consistently denied that such meetings ever took place.

Now, Tuesday, he released emails onto Twitter ― perhaps without consulting a lawyer first? ― that seem more damning than vindicating.

Maybe he didn’t read many books growing up about morality tales or learning lessons. So for HuffPost Comedy’s hashtag game this week, we played #DonJrChildrensBooks!