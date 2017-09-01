Twitter Already Made The Call On Serena Williams' Baby Girl

Serena Williams and fiancé Alexis Ohanian’s daughter is barely 1 day old, and people are already lauding the newborn as the world’s next tennis legend.
Once news spread that the tennis champion gave birth to a baby girl ―coincidentally during the U.S. Open ― Twitter went wild with anticipation for what Williams’ and Ohanian’s baby might accomplish in her lifetime.
Former tennis pro Chris Evert pointed out on the feminist sports podcast “Burn It All Down” that the baby has actually already won a title, since Williams was pregnant when she won the Australian Open in January.
And if the baby does indeed pursue a career as a pro tennis player, it looks like she’s already off to a good start. The folks at the U.S. Open, the U.S. Tennis Association, the Western & Southern Open and the U.S. Olympic Team all have their eyes on the baby, welcoming her into the world.
Below, check out Twitter’s best responses to Williams’ G.O.A.T. baby.
CONVERSATIONS