'Sweetie U Cray': Celebs, Politicians React On Twitter To Trump's CNN Tweet

Politicians and celebrities took to Donald Trump’s favorite medium — Twitter — Sunday to blast his tweeted video showing him pummeling a man whose head was replaced by the letters “CNN.”

Many were simply dumbfounded — and sassy. TV personality Andy Cohen bashed Trump in a tweet, saying simply: “Sweetie u cray.”

Sweetie u cray https://t.co/OkaTiUuLAe — Andy Cohen (@Andy) July 2, 2017

Chelsea Clinton pointed out the disturbing timing of the video over the July 4th weekend.

July 2, 1776: Continental Congress votes for independence

July 2, 2017: Trump auditions for @WWE https://t.co/in4xXfCQeG — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) July 2, 2017

Others expressed shock and outrage that America’s commander in chief appeared to incite violence against the press.

Rep. Frank Pallone (D-N.J.) called the president’s “promoting violence against the press ... a disgrace, a threat to the presidency and our democracy.”

.@realDonaldTrump promoting violence against the press is a disgrace, a threat to the presidency & our democracy. We must all speak out. https://t.co/WfHeLuAjVt — Rep. Frank Pallone (@FrankPallone) July 2, 2017

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) called the video a “deranged fantasy” that “should be rejected by all Americans.”

This deranged fantasy should be rejected by all Americans. The free press is not the enemy of the people, but the people's best friend. https://t.co/Xjoy8wOYGs — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) July 2, 2017

When asked if the president’s tweet violated Twitter’s standards against harassment or inciting violence, a Twitter spokeswoman told HuffPost: “We don’t comment on individual accounts, for privacy and security reasons.”

The tweet was retweeted on the official POTUS Twitter page, which is passed on to all presidents and are archived. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has also described Trump’s tweets on his own account as “official statements by the president,” which are hardly private.

Twitter did not respond to a question asking if and how many people have complained about the tweet or felt threatened by it. The company also did not respond to a question about how Twitter would treat a video showing a man being pummeled whose head was replaced with the words “president” or “White House.”

A Twitter spokesman, however, told CNN that Trump’s tweet did not violate its rules regarding targeted harassment or incitement to violence.

Republican political operative Jack Posobiec tweeted a photo of an imagined staffer at the Republican National Committee hyperventilating after the CNN video was posted by Trump. (The video appears to be a repurposed clip of Trump, then a reality TV star, appearing to beat up WWE owner Vince McMahon in 2007.)

Trump's RNC staffers right now after the wrestling tweet pic.twitter.com/xWnzwxfauq — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 2, 2017

Rep. Mike Coffman (R-Colo.) characterized the video as another Trump “Twitter tantrum.”

Exactly what I meant when I said, #StopTheTwitterTantrums https://t.co/A7HMLKEemP — Rep. Mike Coffman (@RepMikeCoffman) July 2, 2017

But most attacks came from the Democrats while Republicans were notably silent.

President Trump's tweet-- physically attacking CNN=inciting violence/bullying/suppressing press/outrageous new low. https://t.co/8dRBRgJ3Em — Lloyd Doggett (@RepLloydDoggett) July 2, 2017

The modern mode of communication is not the issue. It's the crude, false, and unpresidential content. https://t.co/liEYbhkpnx — Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) July 2, 2017

Violence & violent imagery to bully the press must be rejected. This #July4th, celebrate freedom of the press, guardians to our democracy — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) July 2, 2017

The President of the United States of America encouraging violence against free & independent press on Independence Day weekend. #UnAmerican https://t.co/sdsXSes5gb — Rep. Ruben J. Kihuen (@RepKihuen) July 2, 2017

J.K. Rowlings quoted George Washington as she cautioned restraint in responding.

'To persevere in one's duty, and be silent, is the best answer to calumny.'

George Washington https://t.co/nvhYdTBF0P — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 2, 2017

But several celebrity comments were pithier.

What???? Please, someone. Get out the straight jacket. https://t.co/B8fUowmJx7 — Kevin Zegers (@KevinZegers) July 2, 2017

How the fuck are you a president. — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) July 2, 2017

And then there was this tweet from attorney and University of New Hampshire law professor Seth Abramson: