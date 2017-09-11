Season-opening games for the NFL are often a hot ticket, but not so much in Los Angeles.

Sparse attendance at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum for the Rams’ 46-9 victory over the Indianapolis Colts prompted Twitter to blitz hard with mockery on Sunday.

The 93,000-plus stadium had a paid attendance of 60,128 (that’s tickets sold), yet it looked less than half-full, Pro Football Talk reported. Wiseacres on social media estimated even fewer than that.

Los Angeles has football fever and they have it BAD pic.twitter.com/nvQOg1kp6l — Clemzingis (@TheClemReport) September 10, 2017

WNBA attendance at the rams colts game pic.twitter.com/5kVaFAHLjB — Gordon Bombay (@080_jus) September 10, 2017

In contrast, USC drew 77,614 at the Coliseum on Saturday for its game against Stanford. There were even $6 tickets available for the Rams’ game and that didn’t seem to help.

LA Rams set a new attendance record with 12 fans in the stadium today! pic.twitter.com/4uHJL4Cgbs — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 10, 2017

LA Rams be like:



"Our fans are so loyal" pic.twitter.com/GCJ0SBTtCV — 360°FantasyFootball (@360FFB) September 10, 2017

The Rams in LA have worse attendance than most NCAA teams. Shove it, @NFL pic.twitter.com/eoIxUNZKkU — John Drury (@jdrury12) September 10, 2017

Look, #Rams crowd looks awful BUT this same crowd would PACK THE HELL outta the middle school stadium #Chargers play at ... pic.twitter.com/qzIXJ4yWOC — JustNotSports (@JustNotSports) September 10, 2017