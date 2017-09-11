SPORTS
Twitter Roasts Los Angeles Rams' Awful Attendance In NFL Opener

"This is just embarrassing."

Season-opening games for the NFL are often a hot ticket, but not so much in Los Angeles.

Sparse attendance at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum for the Rams’ 46-9 victory over the Indianapolis Colts prompted Twitter to blitz hard with mockery on Sunday.

The 93,000-plus stadium had a paid attendance of 60,128 (that’s tickets sold), yet it looked less than half-full, Pro Football Talk reported. Wiseacres on social media estimated even fewer than that.

In contrast, USC drew 77,614 at the Coliseum on Saturday for its game against Stanford. There were even $6 tickets available for the Rams’ game and that didn’t seem to help.

