Twitter Roasts Trump Hotels Over This Photo Of Steak

On Monday, the Trump Hotels Twitter account tweeted a photo credited to the account rayspicksnyc (though the photo isn’t on the user’s Instagram account).

The tweet says, “Our prime hanger steak served with romesco, roasted cauliflower and mustard jus is absolutely mouthwatering.”

Insta photo by: rayspicksnyc pic.twitter.com/L85MWPh9rR — Trump Hotels (@TrumpHotels) September 25, 2017

Though the steak isn’t Trump’s trademark well-done style, it’s a little closer to medium-well. But users still weren’t pleased with the “mouthwatering” dish:

This looks like table scraps. — Alexandra Halaby (@iskandrah) September 25, 2017

It's like a small child's impression of haute cuisine. — Max Weiss (@maxthegirl) September 26, 2017

Just pick it up and get it back on the plate. Customer will never know... — Jono (@jononno) September 26, 2017

Could I have one that doesn't look like it's been dropped on the floor? — Ian McDougall (@IanMcDougall1) September 26, 2017

I can’t see this going down well with your clientele, the alt-right isn’t a fan of jus. — San Pellegreebo (@thomarcher) September 26, 2017

Spent all the money on the cauliflower and can't afford plates? — Dr. Dadam, MD (@ElSeldo) September 26, 2017

Looking at that messy explosion, I think the war may have already begun. — Emma van Deventer (@irvsbird) September 26, 2017

But Twitter is still waiting for one person to weigh in on the picture ― famed chef and internet critic Gordon Ramsay:

@GordonRamsay must have some comments on this... — aniela zaba (@shabbsymagoo) September 27, 2017