Twitter, Transparency, and Treason?

In 2009 I decided to speak publicly about the abuse and torture that I took part in and witnessed while as a guard at Guantánamo Bay Detention Camp in 2002. Many on the right accused me of committing treason when I exposed the human rights violations - atrocities - taking place. As a soldier I was bound by my oath that I would support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same, and the President is also bound by the same oath.

The Constitution of the United States - Article 3, Section 3 - defines treason as levying war against the USA and/or aiding enemies of the USA. The United States of America defines itself as being a free country as a result of our democratic process. Therefore, a threat to our democratic process is a direct threat to our freedom. Thus, a foreign entity who is found to be undermining our democratic process is by this definition an enemy of the United States, and a US citizen found to be colluding with said entity is by definition committing treason.

It looks very likely that President Trump has taken part in treasonous activities, but the same people on the right who called for my imprisonment are remaining silent on the issue this time, which demonstrates their hypocrisy and political bias.

In an email exchange between Donald Trump Jr and Rob Goldstone on June 3rd 2016, Goldstone wrote to Trump Jr. that the Crown prosecutor of Russia offered to provide the Trump campaign with some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary [Clinton] and her dealings with Russia “and would be very useful to your father.”

On June 9th 2016 Donald Trump Jr met with a Russian government lawyer inside Trump Tower to receive what he perceived to be official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary Clinton. On the same day as the meeting between Don Jr. and the Russian lawyer, Presidential candidate Trump tweeted out “Where are your 33,000 emails that you deleted?” Either Donald Trump Jr is the stupidest guy alive and unknowingly committed treason, or he knowingly committed treason, either way, he committed treason.