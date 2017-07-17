COMEDY
Twitter Can’t Help But Make Trump Jokes About Tropical Storm Don

It’s the perfect storm.

By Elyse Wanshel

Tropical Storm Don formed in the Atlantic Ocean east of the Windward Islands, the National Hurricane Service said Monday.

A tropical storm warning was issued for Grenada, while a watch was issued for Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and St. Lucia. But the storm is expected to weaken as it continues heading westward, forecasters say.

And although dealing with and experiencing a tropical storm can totally blow, Twitter couldn’t help but link the name of the storm to President Donald Trump.

And it’s having a blast churning out the jokes.

Here are some of the funniest:

