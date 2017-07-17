Twitter Can’t Help But Make Trump Jokes About Tropical Storm Don

Tropical Storm Don formed in the Atlantic Ocean east of the Windward Islands, the National Hurricane Service said Monday.

A tropical storm warning was issued for Grenada, while a watch was issued for Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and St. Lucia. But the storm is expected to weaken as it continues heading westward, forecasters say.

And although dealing with and experiencing a tropical storm can totally blow, Twitter couldn’t help but link the name of the storm to President Donald Trump.

Me waiting for weather Twitter to crank out some jokes about newly-formed Tropical Storm #Don pic.twitter.com/jlR7SiMI2f — Dan Amarante (@DanAmarante) July 17, 2017

And it’s having a blast churning out the jokes.

Here are some of the funniest:

Tropical Storm Don will tell you how much damage it will do and then fizzle out and blame Hurricane Hillary. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) July 17, 2017

National Weather Service releases first picture of Tropical Storm Don pic.twitter.com/ywAdlQFAmK — Richard Hine (@richardhine) July 17, 2017

Tropical Storm Don. A lot of hot air, going around in circles. https://t.co/waH5NrcpjW — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) July 17, 2017

Warning "Tropical Storm Don" has just turned into a category 1 Covfefe — Paul Michael Ainger (@ainger13) July 17, 2017

Meteorologists report Tropical Storm Don seems confused and keeps changing course. Word is it may soon be impeached, um, downgraded. — Linda (@lindachilders1) July 17, 2017

Me waiting for Tropical Storm Don to wipe out Mar-a-Lago pic.twitter.com/HIMCvPWISO — Miss Mary (@momMightbeTipsy) July 17, 2017

Tropical Storm Don is expected to be the first storm in US history to cause widespread damage in every state of the Union. — In Related News (@InRelatedNews1) July 17, 2017

Tropical Storm Don not expected to become a hurricane, will dissipate within 72 hours. Low energy. Sad! pic.twitter.com/tNECFsdmFI — Jon Passantino (@passantino) July 17, 2017

Tropical Storm Don has formed over the Atlantic Ocean, and we're predicting it will be spending some time at a NJ golf club by this weekend. — Brandon Besserer (@BrandonBesserer) July 17, 2017

.Newly-named tropical storm "Don" is struggling to maintain its status. — P Goodemote Titus (@pgoodemote) July 17, 2017

Tropical Storm Don will blame Tropical Storm Obama for any damage it causes. — Grant Cameron (@Grant_Cameron37) July 17, 2017

Tropical Storm Don: A high-quality, very good storm https://t.co/R0XVUoVQRC — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) July 17, 2017

Tropical Storm Don forecast is heavy Russian collusion with widespread treason and will affect every American in the US. — Donald J. Trump (@AKADonaldTrump) July 17, 2017

EVERYONE NEEDS TO CALM THE F DOWN ABOUT TROPICAL STORM DON!



It's not going to do any damage.



It's just here to discuss adoptions. — Frederick Douglass (@HITEXECUTIVE) July 17, 2017