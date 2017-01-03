Twitter Unloads On The House GOP With #GOPSongsAboutEthics

Less than 24 hours before the House voted on its rules for the next two years (under the proverbial cover of darkness, like so many very ethical people operate), the GOP adopted an amendment which would essentially gut the Office of Congressional Ethics. After a flurry of criticism, the amendment was thankfully abandoned.
For our Stupor Tuesday hashtag game this week, HuffPost decided to channel the anger directed at the GOP in the spirit of comedy. We played #GOPSongsAboutEthics and Twitter was indeed angry (and hilarious).
What Does Fox News Say? #GOPSongsAboutEthics— Rishabh Sharma (@im_srishabh21) January 3, 2017
Where the Streets have no Shame #GOPSongsAboutEthics— St Peter (@stpeteyontweety) January 3, 2017
I said a flip flop,— She-J Staz (@SheJStaz) January 3, 2017
The flippy, the flippy,
To the flip flip flop and you don't stop, a rock it#GOPSongsAboutEthics@HuffPostComedy
Tainted Gov #GOPSongsAboutEthics @HuffPostComedy— Laurie Crosswell 🌞 (@lauriecrosswell) January 3, 2017
War, what isn't it good for? #GOPSongsAboutEthics— Aaron Weinbaum (@aaronsayswhat1) January 3, 2017
Blinded By the Right...— Apparently Jane (@spencedbyus) January 3, 2017
#GOPSongsAboutEthics @HuffPostComedy
Cuck the Police #GOPSongsAboutEthics— Johnny Taylor, Jr. (@hipsterocracy) January 3, 2017
I Always Feel Like (Somebody's Watching Me...and tapping my phone and stealing my money and poisoning my water...) #GOPSongsAboutEthics— Lacey (@LaceyAintRight) January 3, 2017
No Dignity, No Doubt#GOPSongsAboutEthics— Corey Miller (@StopEatingBees) January 3, 2017
#GOPSongsAboutEthics You Give Gov a Bad Name pic.twitter.com/H5Vcgy1yVr— Don't Blame Me (@NotThatKellyAnn) January 3, 2017
Someday My Principles Will Come#GOPSongsAboutEthics— Severance Pruner (@SeverancePruner) January 3, 2017
The Devil went down to D.C. #GOPSongsAboutEthics pic.twitter.com/8AfBcBimSq— Meta Jane (@metajane) January 3, 2017
🎶It's My Party and I'll Lie if I Want To🎶 @HuffPostComedy #GOPSongsAboutEthics— CK (@charley_ck14) January 3, 2017
Bullshit on Parade @HuffPostComedy #GOPSongsAboutEthics— James Schlarmann (@JamboSchlarmbo) January 3, 2017
Taking Care of Businessmen #GOPSongsAboutEthics— Lisa Person (@LisaPersona) January 3, 2017
Ain't No Mountain Low Enough 🎶 #GOPSongsAboutEthics— Shea Browning (@SheaBrowning) January 3, 2017
#GOPSongsAboutEthics Party like its 1817.— SkepticalSandra (@ringgoldsandra) January 3, 2017
I'm bringing sexist back #GOPSongsAboutEthics pic.twitter.com/vbEIFAgXEY— craig flynn (@craigflynn1) January 3, 2017
We're Not Gonna Take It (We took it, you can meet with Trump now) #GOPSongsAboutEthics @HuffPostComedy— Tommy Campbell (@MrTommyCampbell) January 3, 2017
You can't hide your lyin' eyes / And your smile is a thin disguise #GOPSongsAboutEthics pic.twitter.com/QSRjXVj9u9— KMFA (@KCMFA) January 3, 2017
(I Just) Lied in Your Arms Tonight— Kevin (@kevinwxgg) January 3, 2017
#GOPSongsAboutEthics
The Sound of Silence#GOPSongsAboutEthics— Brendan McInnis (@BrendanMcInnis) January 3, 2017
I've Got 99 Mistresses, but the Gays Can't Have 1 #GOPSongsAboutEthics @HuffPostComedy— Richard Jeter (@MilesToGo13) January 3, 2017
#GOPSongsAboutEthics What's law got to do with it?— Crystal Homer (@CrystalHomer) January 3, 2017
