Twitter Unloads On The House GOP With #GOPSongsAboutEthics

"What's Law Got To Do With It?"

01/03/2017 03:33 pm ET
Andy McDonald Comedy Writer / Editor, The Huffington Post

Less than 24 hours before the House voted on its rules for the next two years (under the proverbial cover of darkness, like so many very ethical people operate), the GOP adopted an amendment which would essentially gut the Office of Congressional Ethics. After a flurry of criticism, the amendment was thankfully abandoned.

For our Stupor Tuesday hashtag game this week, HuffPost decided to channel the anger directed at the GOP in the spirit of comedy. We played #GOPSongsAboutEthics and Twitter was indeed angry (and hilarious).

