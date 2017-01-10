Well, here we are, like freshmen sitting outside the dorms by the family car, while our dad, Barry, packs away the empty boxes he used to get us set up.
“You’re on your own now, kiddo,” the president says to our young nation, peaking over the rolled down driver’s side window of his Prius, pulling away without a single look back. Because he knows not to coddle us. And he’s knows we can handle it.
We force back the lump in our throat, a lump that comes not from doubting our abilities, but rather from a fear of an unknown future.
But thankfully, even on this bittersweet day, Twitter and its jokesters are there to lighten things up during President Obama’s very sad but very inspiring farewell speech.
"The PEES-ful transition of power." Nicely done, Mr. President! #ObamaFarewell— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 11, 2017
When Obama said racism is real. And then shouted out Jim Crow for good measure. #ObamaFarewell pic.twitter.com/L7Mu85gNv3— Dee Phunk (@DeePhunk) January 11, 2017
I hope this round of applause for Michelle lasts until 2020#ObamaFarewell pic.twitter.com/uLAVBtJ1Kr— Bustle (@bustle) January 11, 2017
GET YOUR BIDEN MEMES READY, PEOPLE. OUR TIME HAS COME. #ObamaFarewell pic.twitter.com/fe0iBbLlFD— RedEye (@redeyechicago) January 11, 2017
Andddddd I'm ugly crying ❤️😢#ObamaFarewell #thankyou— Jenna Stigliano (@jenna_celeste) January 11, 2017
Obama's speech is over. Everyone right now #ObamaFarewell #Onelasttime pic.twitter.com/4u1I9RvaMQ— Geeks Of Color (@GeeksOfColor) January 11, 2017
"I'm taking this window with me."#ObamaFarewell pic.twitter.com/pYezu1nGJv— Diane N. Sevenay (@Diane_7A) January 11, 2017
Damn that's a good dad speech #ObamaFarewell— kelly oxford (@kellyoxford) January 11, 2017
AMERICA, PLEASE JOIN ME IN A FULL ON UGLY CRY #ObamaFarewell— Robin Thede (@robinthede) January 11, 2017
POTUS flexing a little bit. Listing off accomplishments while in office. #ObamaFarewell pic.twitter.com/YmbVLmwWEn— HuffPost BlackVoices (@blackvoices) January 11, 2017
How nice that #ObamaFarewell and #GoldenShowers are trending simultaneously. President Obama and that thing called Trump, side by side. pic.twitter.com/D8YSrhHHUt— Portmanteau Jones (@SadlyCatless) January 11, 2017
MICHELLE 2020— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) January 11, 2017
I'm sobbing so badly you'd think I just saw the beginning of Up or the end of Toy Story 3. #ObamaFarewell— Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) January 11, 2017
.@POTUS @BarackObama I love you more than I have space on Twitter to describe. #ObamaFarewell— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 11, 2017
"Michelle LeVaughn Robinson... girl of the south side." #ObamaFarewell pic.twitter.com/ZJyHQF93oi— Rod (@rodimusprime) January 11, 2017
Yep that's exactly how I feel #ObamaFarewell pic.twitter.com/eae4bNwTyV— Peter Luster 💭 (@PeterLuster) January 11, 2017
Oh, man. Trump has got some big urine-free shoes to fill!#ObamaFarewell— Kevin Nealon (@kevin_nealon) January 11, 2017
America right now #ObamaFarewell #OneLastTime pic.twitter.com/9Tgulms9IY— Black Girl Nerds (@BlackGirlNerds) January 11, 2017
You lost me at "the future is in good hands" #ObamaFarewell— Natasha Leggero (@natashaleggero) January 11, 2017
It's like America's amazing dad is leaving us and mom's new perverted boyfriend just pulled up in his Trans-Am. #obamafarewell— Wendi Aarons (@WendiAarons) January 11, 2017
Everyone is crying in my apartment (it's just me) #ObamaFarewell— Michelle Collins (@michcoll) January 11, 2017
