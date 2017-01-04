Twitter's @MatureTrumpTwts Is The Grown-Up Trump We Probably Won't Get

If his tweets are any indication, we may be on the verge of inaugurating the most infantile president since Chester A. Cootie-Booger.

viafilms via Getty Images Seventeenth president of the United States, Chester A. Cootie-Booger, descendant of the great westward trailblazing Cootie clan, and son of pioneering inventor Sandra Booger.

But what if we could ignore Donald Trump’s Twitter account and replace it with a more mature one? I know, you’re in, right??

@MatureTrumpTwts is exactly that. Listen, I know it’s almost impossible to ignore the president-elect’s tweets ... but let me dream, won’t you?

On celebrities at his inauguration: MatureTrumpTwts

On Vladimir Putin: MatureTrumpTwts

On the Donald Trump Foundation: MatureTrumpTwts

On President Obama: MatureTrumpTwts

On the new year: MatureTrumpTwts

On Chicago's homicide rate: MatureTrumpTwts

On Russian hacking: MatureTrumpTwts

On the DNC hack: MatureTrumpTwts

On nuclear weapons: MatureTrumpTwts

On Obamacare: MatureTrumpTwts

On himself: MatureTrumpTwts