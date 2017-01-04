Twitter's @MatureTrumpTwts Is The Grown-Up Trump We Probably Won't Get

If his tweets are any indication, we may be on the verge of inaugurating the most infantile president since Chester A. Cootie-Booger.
But what if we could ignore Donald Trump’s Twitter account and replace it with a more mature one? I know, you’re in, right??
@MatureTrumpTwts is exactly that. Listen, I know it’s almost impossible to ignore the president-elect’s tweets ... but let me dream, won’t you?
Also on HuffPost
Twitter Unloads On The House GOP With #GOPSongsAboutEthics 24
Comments
SUBSCRIBE TO & FOLLOW ENTERTAINMENT
HuffPost Entertainment is your one-stop shop for celebrity news, hilarious late-night bits, industry and awards coverage and more — sent right to your inbox six days a week. Learn more
Newsletter