Twitter’s Response To Taylor Swift’s New Single Is So Funny We’re DEAD

On Thursday night, Taylor Swift’s new single, “Look What You Made Me Do,” slithered its way onto various streaming services.
The lead single off the pop star’s upcoming sixth studio album, entitled “Reputation,” includes thinly veiled references to Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, mentions of an Arya Stark-ish type of list, and a great moment where Swift stops singing and speaks the words:
“I’m sorry, but the old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now. Why? Oh … ’Cause she’s dead.”
That’s right. The sweet, squad-loving (albeit occasional cake-stabbing) Taylor of yesterday is gone and the new Taylor who’s risen from the dead, honey, is edgy. And dangerous. And about as dark as a kitten wearing a spiked collar from Hot Topic who might have, maybe, swiped at a bird once.
Twitter, of course, has a lot of feelings about the new Taylor and her even newer track, and shared them online.
Here are the funniest responses:
