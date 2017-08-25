Twitter’s Response To Taylor Swift’s New Single Is So Funny We’re DEAD

On Thursday night, Taylor Swift’s new single, “Look What You Made Me Do,” slithered its way onto various streaming services.

The lead single off the pop star’s upcoming sixth studio album, entitled “Reputation,” includes thinly veiled references to Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, mentions of an Arya Stark-ish type of list, and a great moment where Swift stops singing and speaks the words:

“I’m sorry, but the old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now. Why? Oh … ’Cause she’s dead.”

That’s right. The sweet, squad-loving (albeit occasional cake-stabbing) Taylor of yesterday is gone and the new Taylor who’s risen from the dead, honey, is edgy. And dangerous. And about as dark as a kitten wearing a spiked collar from Hot Topic who might have, maybe, swiped at a bird once.

Twitter, of course, has a lot of feelings about the new Taylor and her even newer track, and shared them online.

Here are the funniest responses:

Red: I lost myself

1989: I found myself

Reputation: I'm dead — meg (@andswiftruns) August 25, 2017

2010 taylor: who you are is not what you did, you're still an innocent

2017 taylor: I AM DEAD NOW AND SO ARE YOU BECAUSE I WILL KILL YOU — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) August 25, 2017

Me before and after listening to #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo: pic.twitter.com/AbJWJVy2yC — Tiffany Love (@talesoftlove) August 25, 2017

#LookWhatYouMadeMeDo



"I've got a list of names and yours is in red underlined"



LOOK OUT REGINA TAYLOR'S COMING FOR YOU pic.twitter.com/gYjLYmYEJF — Gary Bowen (@GaryBowenn) August 25, 2017

Is...is Taylor Swift Santa Claus? pic.twitter.com/hj6ICCEiJc — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) August 25, 2017

What I predicted about other songs in album like #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo : pic.twitter.com/w6XQo6MTrP — REP (@meredibbles13) August 25, 2017

Me listening to #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo thinking of everyone who has ever wronged me pic.twitter.com/tkudY7vy4V — m (@florsuave) August 25, 2017

*burns all of my red lipstick* pic.twitter.com/L2m0YDgPVu — Kristin Harris (@KristinHarris) August 25, 2017

Taylor Swift just got to the Dark Willow episodes of buffy — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) August 25, 2017

Yasssss Taylor Swift just dropped a fire Lorde song 🔥🔥🔥 — Ira Madison III (@ira) August 25, 2017

Taylor Swift's catty clapback single is somewhat undermined by sounding EXACTLY like "Too Sexy for My Shirt" — Alison Herman (@aherman2006) August 25, 2017

I feel like @taylorswift13 is going thru the same things that robin sparkles did when she became robin daggers #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo pic.twitter.com/Fs95W3XHob — Sam Holman (@sammholman) August 25, 2017

me: only deep, meaningful lyrics get me

Taylor Swift: Ooh, look what u made me do. Look what u just made me do...#LookWhatYouMadeMeDo pic.twitter.com/1cI0Dk4Yvg — Jorge (@gimenezjorgel) August 25, 2017

Kanye West welcome to your tape #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo — Naya (@captainaya_) August 25, 2017

I would DIE to be in the Kardashian group text right now. #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo pic.twitter.com/zeR9ZSr8Tb — elizaxo (@lisa_elizaxo) August 25, 2017

Not quite as catchy as "Shake it Off"...and I wouldn't be surprised if Kanye woke up mysteriously dead tomorrow morning #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo — Mike McNeil (@mikemcneil624) August 25, 2017

look what you made me dooo pic.twitter.com/JZOw2Li3n0 — k austin collins (@melvillmatic) August 25, 2017