Two Major Problems With Trump's Claims About His Charlottesville Winery

“Trump Winery is a registered trade name of Eric Trump Wine Manufacturing LLC, which is not owned, managed or affiliated with Donald J. Trump, The Trump Organization or any of their affiliates,” the disclaimer reads on the legal section of the website.

However, the messaging on the Trump Organization website conflicts with that statement, as the winery is listed as part of the real estate portfolio of the Trump Organization. When Trump became president he said he would switch management of his companies to his sons but would maintain ownership. Whether he did or not, there’s definitely some mixed messaging on the two sites.

Here’s the second issue with Trump’s statement. The winery isn’t “one of the largest” in the U.S.

It’s also not even the largest vineyard in Virginia, by winemakers’ standards. PolitiFact, a fact-checking website that looks at claims made by elected officials and prominent people speaking about politics, proved it wasn’t after looking into Trump’s claim last year after he made it several times during his campaign.