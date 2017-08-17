Two Birds Just Debuted A Pineapple Glazed Chicken Sandwich for National Lemonade Day

Andrew Gruel, founder of Slapfish, Two Birds, and Butterleaf, is constantly working to expanding his culinary empire. Gruel is known for pushing food boundaries in the best way possible – and his reinvention of fried chicken in the form of this "Inside Out" Pineapple Glazed Chicken Sandwich is just one example.

This masterpiece comes straight out of the Two Birds kitchen – a well-known Orange County eatery that uses only organic, free-range Jidori chicken.

In celebration of National Lemonade Day on August 20, Two Birds teamed up with Hubert's Lemonade to bring you this exclusive pineapple glazed chicken sandwich. Starting with two perfectly fried pieces of Jidori chicken as the bun (yes, you heard us), this sandwich only gets more intense with every layer.

Some consider Jidori to be the Kobe beef of chicken, thanks in part to a strictly organic raising process, which gives the meat an extremely robust flavor. If you’ve never experienced Jidori chicken, it’s about time you did.

To top it off, this inside out masterpiece is stuffed with grilled pineapple, braised pork shoulder, and shredded carrots, and is then smothered in a Hubert’s Pineapple and Ginger Lemonade Glaze for a sweet and savory finish.

If you’re looking to celebrate National Lemonade Day the Two Birds way, mark your calendars now, because this sandwich will phase out on September 3.

By Evan Lancaster