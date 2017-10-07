Two cancers, one Trump

There’s never an ideal time to get hit with the whammy of a cancer diagnosis. It’s a veritable shit sundae no matter how or when you get it.

But after living through the vitriolic and surreal insanity that was the 2016 election, Trump is the rotten orange cherry on the top that made it all that much worse.

Something not easily imaginable when you’re on the receiving end of not one cancer diagnosis, mind you.

Two.

Two separate and distinct forms of cancer. A double scoop shit sundae.

The first diagnosis came in June, just as the primaries were coming to a close.

Discovering I had Invasive Ductal Carcinoma with lymph metastasis in my right breast was nearly as shocking to me as Trump landing the Republican nomination. Both were equally absurd.

I was 43 with no family history or discernible lumps or bumps. I didn’t start menstruating early. My first pregnancy was before I turned 30. I was physically active. I didn’t take DES. Only risk factor I could squarely fit into was drinking alcohol. That’s it.

And Trump? Well, the man had zero political background (not even a clear cut political affiliation), personal baggage that would have taken down anyone with even the best political resume (cough, cough Hillary), a questionable level of intelligence or understanding of issues that politicians build their platforms around- I could go on and on.

In any normal year, he would have been a joke candidate. He was America’s version of Lord Buckethead.

The mostly collective refrain of “He could never win” that had been repeatedly proclaimed during the primaries now became the song and dance of the Presidential race.

I sang it before my PET screening, putting the song on pause as I learned I likely had kidney cancer as well. Silence was needed to absorb the news from my new urologist (oh the parade of health care providers!) that he’d have to remove my right kidney entirely as soon as chemo finished.

I danced it (best I could) through the 6 months of grueling chemotherapy. I hummed it as I headed off to the polls, still bald and fuzzy from chemo, proudly sporting my “Nasty Women Vote” t-shirt and my colorful beanie to cover my baby bird noggin, to cast my vote early. After listening to an older woman in front of me bemoan the fact that “Columbia had brainwashed her grandson into becoming a Democrat,” I texted my husband (whom hadn’t voted in well over a decade) to show up for this particular election.

I fretted a bit that maybe, just maybe, he could win. What had months ago seemed well out of the range of reasonable was seeming frighteningly possible. Thankfully, my husband did make his way to the polls. I tried my best not to engage with the lunatic fringe that was popping up in my newsfeed- and became troubled by the alarming increase of garbage news sites with inaccurate stories flying all over social media.

Like so many across the country, my husband and I sat transfixed as the election unfolding- bearing witness to what should have been the breaking of the highest glass ceiling morph into what felt like the basement caving in. We went to bed not knowing the outcome- out of sheer fatigue mixed with a good dose of what had become all too familiar this past year thanks to the C word- fear.

I woke up to hear the news whispered in my ear the next day. The strangest words I’d heard since falling to a chair in a phone call with the surgeon whom had biopsied my breast just 6 months prior. “You have cancer” was just as much of a gobsmack to the senses as “Trump is President.”

Both made me wonder again and again- “is this the real life?” “is this really happening?” as my treatment carried on.

The double scoop shit sundae was somehow made all the more gross, noxious and unsettling with that rotten orange cherry sitting atop it.

I truly wanted to relax a bit, as the new refrain of “let’s just see how he does” was now the one making the rounds. Chemo takes an emotional and physical toll, after all. I already felt as if I had been run over by a truck. Anxiety and depression were also doing some major fuckery on my psyche. So I let that refrain roll over for a bit, until it was cut short by Trump being, well Trump.

As Trump was preparing for his victory rally in Grand Rapids on December 9, I was on the operating table having both my breasts and 4 lymph nodes removed.

Apparently, rallies weren’t just for campaigns anymore and the brief period of time in between getting elected and inaugurated was prime time for them! That crazy stuff, like you know, prioritizing key appointments and shifting from a campaign mindset to a governing mindset (one that involves so much more than getting on a podium and blabbering nonsense) was now old school. Like my lymph nodes, apparently they weren’t needed anymore.

On the day Trump was comparing American intelligence agencies to Nazis, calling CNN “fake news” and attacking Buzzfeed, my right kidney was removed. The day after, I learned that it was, indeed, cancer (chromophobe renal cell carcinoma to be precise) and that Trump was doubling down on his promise to end Obamacare (something that would afford me continued protections in coverage since I was now a “pre-existing condition”; well, make that two).

Just as Trump was fighting for a Muslim travel ban, I found myself laying on a radiation table- jokingly telling the techs to “paint me like one of your French girls!” Maybe I should have made the punch line “unless they’re Muslim- than I guess I need to get off the table.”

Over the course of 35 radiation treatments, there would be a near daily horror story/cautionary tale/can you believe this shit kind of occurrence that had nothing to do with my radiation and everything to do with, you guessed it, Trump.

My ovaries were removed the same day Trump announced he wanted to ditch that nasty Estate Tax. Because, you know, this is an issue that affects too many Americans. I mean, come on, who DOESN’T have $5.5 million in assets? Those 5,000 people are super important after all. He’s all about the little people, right?

The day before Scaramucci was named Communications Director, I was in the hospital healing from my Breast Reconstruction surgery. In this new world, apparently anyone is qualified to be in the West Wing- I mean what finer, more nuanced communication is there than “I’m not trying to suck my own cock?”

I could pen an entire dystopian novel with the troubling juxtapositions between the hell that has been cancer treatment and what has thus far been the Trump presidency.

There’s never a good time to get cancer.

But it sure feels a hell of a lot worse to me than it likely would have had November unfolded differently.